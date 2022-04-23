Five Asos denim overalls with which to copy Blake Lively’s coolest look

That Blake Lively has that innate ability to turn the simplest look into something with an incredible roll, is something we all know. And it is that his personal style, his self-confidence and beauty make us end up giving up each and every one of his outfitseven those that surprise us.





And it is that the actress has shown through her Instagram account this look in which she combines a denim overalls with a white tank top, but at the same time adds high-heeled blue ankle boots and a Chanel bag resulting in a set with a lot of roll.

So much so that we have wanted to copy it and we have found five denim overalls at Asos that are ideal if we want to achieve the Blake Lively look.





Ira blue overalls by Dr Denim priced at €89.99 €52.99.

Blue Ira Overalls by Dr Denim





Noisy May Medium Blue Wash Denim Overalls priced at €51.99 €47.00.

Noisy May denim overalls in medium blue wash





ASOS DESIGN original fit mid wash denim overalls priced at €52.99.

ASOS DESIGN original fit mid wash denim overalls





Organic cotton loose fit mid wash dungarees from People Tree priced at €164.99.

People Tree organic cotton loose fit dungarees in medium wash





Only medium blue wash denim overalls priced at €52.99.

Only denim overalls in medium blue wash

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @Blake Lively