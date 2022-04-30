Five bangs that are trending this 2022 and that you should try to refresh your style | Fashion | Magazine

Something that does not go out of style is the haircut with bangs. This 2022, it is once again a trend on the catwalks and on the red carpets.

The fringe is commonly used for its versatility when it comes to having a unique and different style, since depending on your personality and facial features you can choose how to use it.

There are different ways to cut the bangs and combine with your haircut. However, some experts recommend that a good dry shampoo should be used for its care. As well as dry it first in one direction and then in the other.

This technique helps us to neutralize the rebellious shapes and leave it with the most suitable one. In the case of curly hair, it is advisable to do a curl relaxation or anti-frizz treatment only on the bangs.

Recommended haircuts for women over 50, but wanting to stand out wherever they go

“The fringe is the best option to break the verticality of the face and balance and harmonize them, giving them a wider appearance. In this case, nothing like betting on abundant, thick and resounding bangs”, stressed the stylist Eduardo Sánchez on the Maire Claire portal.

The really positive thing about using bangs is that it can be adapted to any type of hair. From weak to strong or straight to curly or wavy. Here we leave you five types of bangs that are trending this 2022 and that you should try.

Experts recommend that a good dry shampoo should be used for its care | Photo: Pexels

The five haircuts that enhance the manes of fine hair, to give them a feeling of volume and versatility

Bangs that are trending this 2022

1. Casual

Associated with a bob cut and with a careless touch. It gives an aspect of sophistication but without losing the

youthful touch.

2. Curtain Bangs

It is a minimalist version, ideal for heart-shaped faces, especially if you work very textured and knurled.

3. Wet look

With volume and fixed with gel or lacquer, it is ideal for special occasions, combined with a midi cut mane.

4. Long bangs

Cut slightly longer than usual, it can go just above the eyes or to the tip of the nose.

5. The lopsided bangs

The side fringe, shaped, is another success for all types of hair.

(I)

We recommend these news