five big names for Allegri’s attack

There Juventus is desperate search for a striker to improve their offensive package. Max Allegri expects a quality reinforcement that can make the Juventus attack more effective and unpredictable. Several names are involved.

Juventus, a quality striker

It is not a secret. The Juventus club is looking for a quality center forward, considering the attacking problems shown in this first phase of the season. I continue physical problems of Paulo Dybala, combined with the fluctuating performance of the duo Morata-Kean, convinced the management to look for a solution on the January market. The feeling is that you want to try to catch an attacker who is able, right from the start, to improve the Juventus attack. The great desire remains Dusan Vlahovic, the great protagonist of the calendar year 2021, but, at the moment, the chances of him leaving Fiorentina are close to zero. However, the Old Lady has other hot leads, all of which are definitely interesting.

Market with Atalanta? Like Muriel

Atalanta have just scored a great market coup, securing Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo. The Ivorian forward will make the Nerazzurri’s attack more incisive but also tremendously crowded. There will be less room for someone. To understand the position of Luis Muriel. The Colombian striker is a pupil of Gian Piero Gasperini but could also be sacrificed. Juventus has already courted the 30-year-old striker in the past. Definitely unpredictable and equipped with important shots, Luis Muriel would make the Juventus attack more diversified. For Max Allegri it would be a very intriguing resource. By characteristics, he could play alongside anyone in the Old Lady’s attack.

Juventus, many other strikers in the game

Not only Luis Muriel. The Juventus management is considering many other options. The track that leads to Mauro Icardi is always hot. The former Inter captain has been compared to the Old Lady many times. This could be the right time even if PSG does not seem willing to let the Argentine go with the loan formula. Not to be underestimated either the names of Edinson Cavani and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The first is leaving Manchester United (Barcelona also likes it, looking for a substitute for Kun Aguero). The long adventure of the Gabonese at Arsenal also seems to have ended (he has been playing there since January 2018). Two profiles certainly on the agenda of the Bianconeri leaders. Finally, there would also be a Made in Italky solution that leads to Gianluca Scamacca, currently in force at Sassuolo. Prospect of great interest, perhaps it pays the fact that it is not yet mature like the other names at stake.

OMNISPORT