Five bodies recovered after new shipwreck of undocumented immigrants near Mona Island

A new shipwreck of almost 70 people with undefined immigration status was reported this morning near Punta Arenas, which is an area west of the Mona Islandwhich is located to the west of Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard reported in a press release that personnel from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources on Mona Island recovered five bodies from the water. In total, 66 people survived, of those 41 are men and 25 women, including two minors who are safe.

The spokesman for Customs and Border Protection (CBP, in English) in Puerto Rico, Jeffrey Quinonesdetailed earlier to The new day that it is a “yawl” in which a “considerable” group of people sailed.

“A yola with a considerable group of people overturned and there are deaths among that group of people. That was what the Natural Resources ranger reported”The official said by telephone.

The report was made by an official from the DNER experimental station on Mona Island.

Coast Guard lookouts directed MH-60T helicopter launches from Borinquen Air Station and dispatched Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos and Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier to the scene. Customs and Border Protection marine units and the Police FURA unit are also responding to the situation.

This is the second time in two months that an emergency has been reported due to the sinking of a Creole boat in which dozens of people migrating to Puerto Rico were traveling. In the May incident near Desecheo, 11 Haitian women died.