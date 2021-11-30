Five cats who were orphaned too soon are adopted by a dog

When a litter of five kittens was brought to the Animal Welfare League in Arlington, Virginia, without a mother last month, it was clear early on that the sweet hands of a volunteer would not be enough to console them.

One after another, they scrambled up Asa looking for a warm spot to hunker down and find some comfort. «They were super friendly and cuddly from day one», says the volunteer who took care of them from the first moment, feeding them and not making them miss anything.





It took Joe, Mr. Bean, Miss Tash, Cappuccino and Inés two weeks to overcome the infections and minor ailments they had. And to welcome him into society was Kona, an 8-year-old dog who loves puppies: as soon as he saw them, he was in seventh heaven. “He knew they were in that room and he waited impatiently and anxiously to meet them, wagging his tail relentlessly.”





It was clear from the start that the five really missed their mother. And Kona immediately proved to be a perfect replacement: she welcomed the kittens as if they were her own children and they couldn’t have been happier. “They immediately started climbing on her, playing with her ears and paws, snuggling up under her belly to take a nap,” and in no time they became a wonderful, big, family.

READ ALSO

https://www.lastampa.it/la-zampa/cani/2021/09/07/news/la-storia-di-spike-e-max-il-cane-cieco-con-gatto-da-supporto- following-who-have-found-a-family-1.40676658

https://www.lastampa.it/la-zampa/gatti/2018/11/29/news/gatto-cieco-ora-guarda-il-mondo-attraverso-un-cane-guida-1.34063787

https://www.lastampa.it/la-zampa/gatti/2021/07/19/news/un-cane-ha-adottato-sette-gatti-rimasti-orfani-troppo-presto-1.40512907