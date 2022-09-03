Five celebrities who hate Meryl Streep

When we talk about stars who managed to win the love of the public, without a doubt meryl streep is part of that list. With an enormous talent and a unique way of being, the interpreter became one of the most applauded and beloved artists in the film industry.

But, although it is praised by viewers and also by specialized critics, the truth is that several colleagues and celebrities have shown that they feel great contempt for her. Next, we share all the details about this scandal.

Meryl Streep, an actress loved and hated by many people.

Meryl Streep and the celebrities who hate her

Katharine Hepburn

The famous interpreter had no problem showing her admiration for other colleagues. On one occasion, she revealed that she was fascinated by John Travolta Y Michael Jacksonbut was also encouraged to reveal that he felt a “strong disgust” by Meryl Streep. According to various media, he even said that he did not like the actress because she depended a lot on the technique and that was why she was her least favorite.

susan sarandon

In an interview, the famous assured that always “everything will meryl first“, referring to the great roles in Hollywood. “Is the law. I am one of those people who think that meryl she is a great actress. I don’t elevate her to the level of the goddess, but she does get the best female roles,” she commented. It is true that the actress has been at the forefront of blockbuster films and acclaimed by critics; Apparently, her female colleagues feel that they don’t get the same opportunities as her.

Susan Sarandon is not a huge fan of Meryl Streep.

rose mcgowan

In 2017, the scandal of Harvey Weinstein shocked the whole world. One of the stars who revealed having suffered sexual abuse by him was rose mcgowanwho at the Golden Globes of that year decided to attack meryl streep. At the event, the Oscar-winning actress and other performers decided to wear black in a silent protest against sexual harassment.

Apparently that wasn’t enough. mcgowan. On her Twitter account she wrote the following: “Actresses, like meryl streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black gear at the @goldenglobes as a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem…“.

Quickly, the actress decided to defend herself and released a statement that said the following: “It hurt me to be attacked by rose mcgowan headlines this weekend, but I want to let you know that I didn’t know about the crimes of WeinsteinNot in the ’90s when he attacked her or for decades afterward when he proceeded to attack others. He was deliberately not silent. He didn’t know.”

donald trump

Also, at the 2017 Golden Globes, meryl streep decided to attack donald trump. During her speech, the actress made reference to some words issued by the former president of the United States, who in 2015 mocked a disabled journalist in front of an entire crowd during his election campaign. Of course, he didn’t keep quiet and decided to answer her: he revealed that he sees Streep as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood”.

Julia Roberts

According to various portals, the two famous actresses they don’t have a good relationship Since they worked together August: Osage County. Apparently, Julia Roberts she asked that the ending of the film be changed so that she could show more of herself and have more time in front of the cameras. As if this wasn’t enough, she also tried to convince the director by throwing her castmate off a bridge: “She told John Wells: ‘I love her to death, but she looks so sad on the screen that it’s a disappointment’“.

