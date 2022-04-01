Five celebrities who have rescued their dogs

This March, the first national census of dogs and cats carried out in Chile was announced. Which revealed the high number of animals without guardian.

The survey was carried out by the UC School of Veterinary Medicine together with the Protected Pet Program of the Undersecretary of Regional and Administrative Development (Subdere).

According to this census, there are 4,049,277 animals without supervision in Chile, of which the majority are dogs, with a total of 3,361,104.

Following the figures provided by the national census of dogs and cats, in FMDOS We wanted to remember some celebrities who have chosen to adopt their pets.

Celebrities in the adoption of their pet

The national actress adopted her beloved Tupi during 2018. Years before, she had also picked up Tita, whom she found in a dumpster.

“I never hesitated to stay with her, it was a small gesture on my part and in return she has given us so much love,” he commented. Alejandra Fosalba on their social networks.

The singer has been a lover of animals on several occasions. the year 2021 Denise Rosenthal He enlarged his family when he adopted the last of his dogs, whom he named Slippers.

In 2020, the renowned actress of friends He welcomed his pet with a sweet video that he shared on his Instagram.

“I would like to introduce the newest member of our family, Lord Chesterfield. He immediately stole my heart.” Jennifer Aniston.

During that same year, the singer billie eilish announced the adoption of his pet, a cute dog whom he named Shark.

The interpreter of Bad Guy He has shared the growth of his pet in these two years, showing the change since he rescued him.

The actor who brings Captain America to life has earned his place on this list after the surprise adoption of his pet.

Chris Evans was surprised to find his dog while filming in Savannah, Georgia. As he himself explained, he did not have in mind to adopt a pet until he saw it.

