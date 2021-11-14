Five choices of Merkel that will remain

In the sixteen years that Angela Merkel held the position of Chancellor of Germany – a period that will soon end when the German parties agree to form a new government – the world around her has changed dramatically. Merkel began ruling in 2005, when the iPhone had not yet been commercialized, Silvio Berlusconi was by far the most popular politician in Italy, and Greta Thunberg was two years old.

But Merkel was not only a passive observer of great global changes: she often helped direct the course of events with decisions that have left a trace in recent history, and which will continue to be talked about in the coming years.

For example, his approach to the so-called eurozone crisis was of great importance.

In 2010, Greece was close to bankruptcy, and several other Southern European countries such as Italy, Spain and Portugal were in slightly better shape due to massive public debt and an economy that was bogged down after the 2008 global crisis. Merkel de facto designed the mechanism that in the following years guaranteed tens of billions of euros in economic aid to Greece – and later also to Portugal – on the condition of painful cuts in public spending and tax increases: as indeed the most economic doctrine prescribed. in vogue at the time, carried out by the more conservative wing of Merkel’s party, the CDU.

Merkel’s efforts were not guided by ideology alone. Much of the debt of the Greek state had been contracted with German banks, which had a vested interest in preventing Greece from doing so default – that is, essentially, it declared bankruptcy – and could pay off its debts.

In 2018, the German Ministry of Economy calculated between 2010 and 2017 German banks earned about 2.9 billion euros from the Greek crisis, largely due to the interest accrued over time on the debts of the Greek state.

However, Greece has not gone bankrupt. And above all it remained within the eurozone: something that avoided a domino effect that would have led to the end of the euro and perhaps the European Union. It is a merit that Merkel is recognized today by even her most critical opponents such as the former Greek Minister of Economy, Yanis Varoufakis: “It is true that in the end she managed to keep the eurozone together,” he told BBC News, “But I have serious reservations about the policies it has implemented.”

Many important decisions taken by Merkel in her years as chancellor have this trait in common: positive and negative evaluations coexist with them, depending on the perspective from which you look at them.

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also explained this well in a recent article in the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini. According to Tsipras, Merkel’s choices in the years of the Greek crisis «significantly highlight her ambivalence. On the one hand, its attempts to strengthen German hegemony in the eurozone and to morally legitimize the German position by invoking objective rules […]; on the other hand, the efforts to keep the European Union cohesive and to keep alive the image of a European Germany open to dialogue ”.

It is also an aspect that concerns one of his most celebrated decisions, namely the choice to welcome hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the civil war in Syria to Germany. “Wir schaffen das »,«we can do it, ”as he said in a famous public speech to talk about the effort it would take to welcome and integrate the newcomers. Eventually around one million Syrian asylum seekers arrived in Germany.

“I am extremely grateful to you, all politicians should take an example from you,” he told al Financial Times Mohamed Sahly, a 13-year-old boy who escaped from Damascus during the civil war and arrived in Germany with great difficulty.

Merkel’s was a courageous decision that was unprecedented, and still remains unique in the European political landscape today. No country, neither before nor since, welcomed as many asylum seekers fleeing the Middle East at one time as Germany hosted in those months.

However, Merkel immediately made it clear that the reception of Syrian refugees had to remain an exceptional event. In the spring of 2016, it was Merkel who flew to Istanbul to make an agreement with Turkey, on behalf of the whole European Union, to prevent the departure of thousands of other Syrians who were trying to escape from the war, in exchange. of huge economic aid. The following week Turkey and the European Union actually signed the agreement, which according to law experts remains one of the most controversial foreign policy acts taken by the Union in recent years.

“Merkel soon gave up on putting pressure to achieve a common and humane European policy on immigration,” commented political scientists Matthias Matthijs and Daniel Kelemen on Foreign Policy: “On the contrary, it gave the green light to an approach whereby the European Union essentially pays the transit countries to stop asylum seekers – often kept in profoundly inhumane conditions – and prevent them from arriving in Europe”.

The approach is the same that the European Union then applied in similar agreements with Libya and some Balkan countries: and that Merkel has always defended and supported.

Not even Merkel’s other celebrated decision after the Fukushima accident in 2011, namely the closure of German nuclear power plants by 2022, has not been able to attract shared appreciation over time. Many hoped that the closure of nuclear power plants would push Germany to accelerate on renewable energy, which in turn should have pushed the rest of Europe towards an increasingly sustainable energy production.

Since those years, Germany has actually focused a lot on renewable energies: in particular on solar and wind energy, which today provide about half of the total capacity of the German electricity grid. And the attention of the electorate and German policy towards clean energy and climate change has increased to such an extent, in recent years, that the new president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – German and very close to Merkel – has put the so-called European Green Deal at the top of its political objectives.

At the same time, however, the closure of nuclear power plants in Germany made it necessary to continue to rely on other highly polluting fossil fuels such as coal. Even today, Germany is one of the most coal-dependent Western countries, and a recent study cited and explained by Wired showed that from 2011 to 2017 the increased dependence on coal generated an increase in the emission of pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, which in turn is estimated to have caused an increase of about 1,100 deaths per year from respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.

Germany’s dependence on coal has also provided political cover for several Eastern European countries, even more dependent on coal than Germany, which in the past two years have been opposing precisely the most ambitious measures of the European Green Deal.

In a sense, it could be said that both the European Green Deal and its main political opponents are distant descendants of Merkel’s 2011 choice to shut down nuclear power plants in Germany.

There is another important decision taken by Merkel in the energy sector that will still have unpredictable consequences for the whole of Europe today: the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which directly connects Germany with Russia and was completed in September.

Over the years, the construction of the pipeline has been criticized by almost every high-level European leader, because it will effectively allow Vladimir Putin’s Russia to use natural gas supplies to blackmail Germany and other Western European countries. the rest Russia is already doing, on a smaller scale, with some Eastern European countries.

Yet several analysts have celebrated the construction of the pipeline as proof of Merkel’s political foresight, the only Western politician who in all these years has maintained constant dialogue with Putin. According to some, Merkel’s reasoning is that the more ties Russia will be able to develop with Europe, even if only of a commercial nature, the less likely it is that Russia will increasingly isolate itself from the Western world: and as a political doctrine of great success, interdependence is a guarantee of peace and stability, while isolation in the long run leads to misunderstandings and conflicts.

It is normal that in the important decisions taken by a political leader both positive and negative aspects can be traced, since they are often the result of compromises between different positions or extremely complex situations for which there is no single, simple solution.

But Merkel seems to have made compromise, mediation and the need to avoid conflicts at all costs the main political doctrine of her mandate. He also demonstrated this in the last important decision taken in his political career, barring surprises: the approval of the so-called European Recovery Fund to balance the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Recovery Fund can be described with good arguments as both an ambitious transfer of resources from richer countries to poorer countries in difficulty due to the pandemic; and as an episodic and belated response to a series of probably systemic economic and social crises in the countries of the European Union, on which it was decided not to decide for too long, also by the will of Merkel.

“Whether the reaction to the pandemic will sanction a radical change in the paradigm of European integration or will remain an exceptional measure in exceptional times,” the economist Marco Buti wrote some time ago, will only depend on how European politics will behave in the coming years. In which, however, Merkel will not be present in the places where the most important decisions will be made.

The Washington Post he noted that Merkel has regularly refused to answer questions about her political legacy, explaining that making a historical analysis is not part of her duties.

A couple of years ago, however, he answered an interesting question during a political event in the small town of Stralsund. Someone asked her how she would like to be remembered in a children’s history book that will come out in fifty years. “Like someone who has tried,” Merkel replied.