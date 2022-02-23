Five comedies to watch this week on Netflix that will surely make you smile

“Back at 15” is a new Brazilian series full of nostalgia for the 2000s. In addition, it promises to make its viewers laugh. (Netflix)

Was it a hard day’s work? Does that problem keep going through your head? Maybe it wasn’t the best grade? Of course! We all go through difficult days and weeks, and for those moments, nothing better than disconnecting with laughter. Here, some productions loaded with comedy that you can see these days in Netflix and that promise to change or improve your mood.

Back at 15

It is a funny comedy that will also make you reflect on the true meaning of life. It is a series that will be released on February 25 , so you can laugh with a production fresh from the oven. The protagonist of this story is Anita (Maisa Silva), who at 30 years old is not satisfied with the life he leads. He dreamed of great plans, but it has not been like that. One day, he decides to lock himself in the room where he spent his adolescence and something very strange happens: he returns to his 15 years. Will he do well going back in time?

In “Back at 15,” a 30-something woman travels back in time and returns to adolescence. (Netflix)

tied to love

This is a perfect romantic comedy for those who love South Korean productions. The film’s protagonists are two co-workers who, until a certain point, weren’t even related. However, everything changes radically when one of them realizes that the other secretly enjoys sadomasochistic practices. At that moment a “curious” relationship will begin between the two.

“Tied to Love” is a romantic comedy from South Korea. (Netflix)

at my height 2

After the success of the first part, Netflix premiered a few days ago the second part of this comedy that also has touches of drama and romance. The protagonist of this story is Jodi (AvaMichelle), a young woman who has always had a complex: she is the tallest in her school. Precisely, in the first part of this film, which is also on the streaming platform, Jodi ends up accepting her height and even flatters her. However, in at my height 2 youth problems return: she feels pressure to be the protagonist of a musical and to top it off, her love relationship begins to falter.

Jodi will have confidence problems again, but she will try to fulfill her dreams in the second part of “At My Height”. (Netflix)

don’t look up

The film starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence It is perfect for those who love black humor, but also social criticism. The film revolves around a discovery made by two researchers, and that is that a comet is about to destroy the Earth. And although they want to alert the world, the truth is that they do not take them seriously.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in “Don’t Look Up”. (Netflix)

The mask

Of course, this list could not miss a classic, and without a doubt, this film starring Jim Carrey it is. The production focuses on the life of Stanley Ipkins, a shy bank worker leading a boring existence. However, everything changes when he comes across a legendary mask that makes him quite an extravagant character.

“The Mask” is a comedy that never gets old. (Netflix)

