Five concepts of the LGTBIQ+ collective that you may not have known

This week Spain celebrates the LGBTIQ pride with various activities in different locations. These events have a festive character as well as a vindictive one, since they intend to denounce the damages and problems suffered by the group, in addition to giving visibility to realities historically excluded from society. These are some of the concepts that will be present at the protests, explained in a clear and simple way.

‘Pinkwashing’

In English, pinkwashing means “pink wash” and refers to what is known as pink capitalism. It is about the use that companies make of LGTBIQ claims to clean up their image, although the rest of the year they show no interest in the problems of the group.

The most obvious example is the multinationals, which they will dye their logo with the rainbow flag in all their social networks, except in the accounts of countries in which the group continues to be persecuted. This phenomenon has its feminist analog, purple capitalismin which businesses instrumentalize March 8 with this color.

‘queerbaiting’

Similar to pink capitalism and pinkwashingthis concept is also related to the way in which private companies use LGTBIQ people for their own economic gain, in this case, in the world of culture. Many series, books or movies show one or several characters that could somehow belong to the group, but never confirm their sexual orientation.

This is the main criticism of many fans about the character of Will Byers in the acclaimed Netflix series, stranger things. The case of the Argentine feature film My best friend raised severe blisters, as the team of marketing sold the film as LGBT-themedbut nothing happens between the male leads and none confirm their identity.

Another well-known example is that of the successful trilogy Giving the note. The fans of this musical cheered the chemistry between Beca, played by Anna Kendrickand Chloe, whom he embodies Brittany Snow. The tension between these two characters escalated in each delivery, to the frustration of the fans, but for the benefit of Universal Pictureswhich distributed the films.

‘Outing’

Outing comes from english out (outside). In Spanish it would translate as taking someone out of the closet or reveal your sexuality or gender identity without your consent. Many people are openly LGTBIQ in all their contexts, sometimes as a form of political activism, others because they simply can and want to live like that.

Exposing an LGBT person can put them in danger and it is their decision when, how and with whom to share it

Nevertheless, not all environments are necessarily safe for the collectiveNot all people have to feel comfortable exposing a part of themselves in any circumstance. Declaring the identity of someone LGTBIQ can put you in danger or make you feel extremely uncomfortable. It is the decision of each one to choose when, how and with whom to share this information.

trans depathologization

It is one of the concepts that we are going to hear the most this year. The World Health Organization (WHO) removed in 2018 transsexuality on your list of mental disorders in the new edition of its disease manual, which comes into effect this year. Trans people have struggled for decades to achieve this progress, which their colleagues in the collective had already achieved.

Depathologizing trans people implies stop considering them sick. Therefore, the call trans law will no longer require them to present a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The rule is consistent with the idea that being trans does not imply needing psychiatric treatmentnor is it required to be lesbian, gay or bisexual.

Demisexual

No, demisexuality has nothing to do with being attracted to Demi lovato. Demisexual people are those who are attracted to another individual exclusively when they have forged some sort of emotional bond.

Demisexuality falls within the asexual spectrum, that is, those people who do not experience sexual attraction to anyone. However, since it is a spectrum, this lack of attraction does not always have to be in its extreme state. The Higher Institute of Psychological Studies defines demisexuality as a kind of “temporary asexuality”.