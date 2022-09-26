Five cosmetic brands that you did not know, and everything they can do for you

Every year, new brands make their appearance in the beauty sector and cosmetics. Novelties whose objective is to expand the range of possibilities around treatments or makeup, with new ingredients and trendy colors that seek to improve the skin.

What is unusual is that these novelties converge at a physical point of sale, although each brand also has its commercial web space. And this is the case at hand.

These are 5 brands beauty that you probably don’t know:

Olivia PalermoBeauty

It is difficult for someone, used to fashion and beauty environments, not to know at this point who is olivia palermo, one of the great international influencers of the environment fashion and now too beauty.

Olivia Palermo Beauty’s eyeshadow cases have been all the rage.



The New Yorker presented her own collection of cosmetics in Madrid olivia palermo beauty, specifically in the Wow Concept space in Gran Víawhere these products are exclusively sold in our country.

The philosophy of makeup collection of the it girl has been to develop each product with safe, non-toxic and skin-friendly ingredients, nor the environment, and in addition, they have colors that favor all skin types, both from their three eyeshadow palettes, as well as their five lipsticks, two balms, a serum and a mist. The collection will continue to grow and integrate new products that can also be purchased on its website.

During the presentation of the brand, Olivia Palermo dropped that one of her favorites is the ‘Cherry Red Poppy’ lipstick, just as she cannot live without a lip balm, which has been one of her first creations.

Unicskin

Another novelty in the world beautyand that can also be discovered in this space is the Korean brand Unicskinof which they are fans celebrities What Jessica Alba or Drew Barrymore.

Unicskin led mask improves the skin.



One of its main innovations is the led mask that stimulates the creation of collagen and elastin. An almost professional treatment, which has different applications, depending on the color of the light, generating a treatment for almost all common skin problems.

Reduit Boost

Also linked to technologyand that you can find in WoW is the Réduit Boost brand, which has smart and personalized devices for skin care. Its objective is to enhance the effects of creams and cosmetic treatments that are used every day.

Réduit technology requires a mobile phone and an application.



After downloading the application on the mobilethe device provides data on the creams and recommends the appropriate LED light therapy, according to the needs of the skin at that time: mixed skin, oily, with expression lines, blemishes or dehydration…

The device provides four times greater absorption than when applied with fingertips to deliver five times better results in half a minute. Comfortable, effective and practical.

midnight 00.00

Another brand that is still little known is the natural Mmidnight 00.00 by Nina Urgel that born with it object of optimize beauty by offering fewer but more versatile products and multifunctional, made with healthy ingredients that enhance the most natural beauty.

Sustainable and versatile, that’s how Midnight’s products are.



They ensure from the firm that their products are free from the ubiquitous ingredients in most cosmetics and that they are the root of almost all skin problems. The elimination of these elements benefit all skin types.

“Buying cosmetics seemed like chaos to me. I felt losta between the different options available and the excessive promises. She always ended up buying too many products and also didn’t really know what they were for. I just wanted a simple brand made of natural and effective products that would solve my day-to-day routine without me having to worry about it.” assures Nina Urgell.

The brand includes a hair routine composed of four productsa body line with four others, another facial and a routine of solid cosmetics for hair and body.

Rowse

And finally, Rowse, one of the most searched sustainable beauty brands today by beauty addicted its creators, Nuria Val and Gabriela Salord They advocate a synthesized beauty routine, stripped down to the bare minimum, using natural ingredients to create simple and effective skin care products.

Nuria Val and Gabriela Salord de Rowse.



Among the products that include its facial lines, the seasonal tangerine cleansing jelly that transforms into an effective facial cleanser for the face.

also their oils and sunscreen. The active ingredients contained in their beauty products are inspired by the changing cycles of each season, as well as the skin that has different needs in each season.

