five curiosities about Quentin Tarantino’s film

This evening, September 12, 2021, will air on second evening the cult film of Quentin Tarantino, pulp Fiction. Let’s discover five curiosities to know about the well-known film. The film has had numerous successes over the years.

Five curiosities about Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino’s film

The idea for this film came to Tarantino even before shooting Le Iene, precisely in 1992. In fact, at the end of the 1980s, the well-known director was working as a clerk in a video-rental shop in the outskirts of Los Angeles. With his friend and colleague Roger Avary, Tarantino began to write a series of films and just so Pulp Fiction was born.

Furthermore, the cult of Tarantino it is considered a “cheap” film. In fact, the production invested “only” 8 million dollars in making the film, and 5 million of these were destined for the artistic cast. Nevertheless, pulp Fiction literally broke the box office getting a total gross of over 200 million dollars.

The hesitations of Uma Thurman and the choice of Quentin Tarantino

An iconic character in the film is Mia Wallace, played by the formidable Uma Thurman. Yet, initially the actress was not convinced of the role, so much so that she refused the part. Tarantino thought of replacing it with Jennifer Aniston, but asked the Thurman to give it another try. The director called her on the phone and read her the entire script of the film. After this gesture, the Thurman he accepted the part. The actress was also perplexed about the iconic twist contest scene with John Travolta. In fact, Thurman didn’t like the song You Never Can Tell, chosen by the director for the scene. But Tarantino asked her to trust him, because the scene seemed perfect that way.

Other curiosities

Tarantino he has always been very careful and scrupulous in choosing the cast. The character of Jules, written with his interpreter Samuel L. Jackson in mind, was almost assigned to Paul Calderón, which amazed the director during the audition. Eventually, Tarantino chose both of them and entrusted to Calderón the role of Paul. Instead, for the character of Butch, then entrusted to Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone was initially considered.

The last curiosity concerns the contents of the mysterious briefcase? Over time, various hypotheses and interpretations have been made regarding the contents of the briefcase that appears in the film. Tarantino said in an interview released years ago: “It is whatever the viewer wants it to be”.