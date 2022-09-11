Five dead after collision between a ship and a whale

Five people lost their lives this Saturday when the boat they were traveling in capsized after, according to the first hypotheses, colliding with a whale off the coast of New Zealand’s South Island, authorities said.

The boat was carrying 11 people, including a group of bird watchers, when at around 10:00 local time (22:00 GMT on Friday) it capsized in “calm waters” near Goose Bay, about 15 kilometers south of the population of Kaikoura, reported the Police.

The teams of bailing out They found six people alive, who are being treated for minor injuries, and five deceased.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle said early “indications” are that the ship hit a whale and that is why it overturned, although the Police have avoided commenting on the matter while investigating the incident.

“The information we have at this time is that it appears to be a collision. With what? We don’t know at this time,” Kaikoura Police Sgt. Matt Boyce told a news conference, calling the incident ” unprecedented”.

The official admitted that during this time of the year humpback whales usually swim off the coast of Kaikoura, where groups of sperm whales are also found. EFE