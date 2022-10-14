five dead in a shooting in the city of Raleigh

Parkland Shooter Trial: Life Sentence Recommend 2:55

(CNN) — Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed after a shooting Thursday in east Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was a Raleigh police officer with non-life-threatening injuries, and was later released, authorities said. The other victim is in critical condition, Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo said during a news conference Thursday night.

“Tonight, terror has come to our doorstep. Every community’s nightmare has come to Raleigh,” Governor Roy Cooper said at the news conference. “This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 pm, Borneo said. The suspect is a young white man, police said, and has not been further identified.

“The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the Neuse River Greenway area near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Area residents are advised to stay home,” the Raleigh Police Department wrote.

The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of ​​the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the Hedingham neighborhood near the Neuse River Greenway, Borneo said. What followed was an ordeal that lasted hours as authorities worked to apprehend the suspect.

Helicopter footage from CNN affiliate WRAL-TV showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a highway through a wooded area.

A woman who was on the driving range at Hedingham Golf Club said an “endless stream of police” passed through the area.

“A golf pro came out to tell us to take shelter or leave as soon as possible,” he told CNN. “They were very calm, but I could tell something was wrong, so we left immediately.”

Police tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that officers were “at the scene of an active shooting in the Neuse River Greenway area near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.”

At around 8:30 p.m., police advised residents to stay in their homes “until further notice.”

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “All of us in Raleigh right now need to come together. We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss – the loss of a loved one. We need to support the family of the police officer who was killed and also the police officer who was shot.”

Several state and local law enforcement agencies are assisting Raleigh police, including the Charlotte Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

A visibly emotional Baldwin said she doesn’t want any other mayor to have to be in a similar situation.

“We have to put an end to this senseless gun violence that is happening in our country,” he said.

There have been at least 531 mass shootings, including this Thursday in Raleigh, in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The organization, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.