five dead in a shooting in the city of Raleigh

Parkland Shooter Trial: Life Sentence Recommend 2:55

(CNN) –Five people were killed in a shooting Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a news conference. One of the deceased was a police officer.

Another officer is also among the injured, Baldwin added, saying, “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh.”

After several hours of active shooting, police arrested the suspect and took him into custody. reported.

In all, four people were treated in connection with the Raleigh shooting at the local WakeMed hospital, hospital spokeswoman Deb Laughery confirmed to CNN.

Earlier, North Carolina police had reported through his Twitter account who was responding to an “active shooting” in a Raleigh neighborhood.

“The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the Neuse River Greenway area near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Area residents are advised to remain at home,” they wrote.

The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of ​​the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

At the moment, the police have not released any information about the shooter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, Raleigh police tweeted. Police also advised residents of the Hedingham neighborhood to stay indoors.

Later, the police tweeted that residents in the specific area of ​​“McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive and Old Milburnie Road are advised to stay indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted who directed state law enforcement to provide assistance to Raleigh police.

“I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed the state police to provide assistance in responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officials are on the ground and working to apprehend the shooter and keep people safe,” Cooper said.

In a press release, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed that its personnel are assisting in the episode.

Maddie James was on the driving range at Hedingham Golf Club in Raleigh, North Carolina, when an “endless stream of police officers” passed through the area. “I’ve never seen so many police in one area, so that’s what really worried us,” she told CNN.

James heard no gunshots, but the sirens from the police and emergency services were continuous and made it “hard to hear”.

He further added that police were speeding down Southall Road and Wild Dunes Drive, both near the driving range.

“A golf pro came out to tell us to shelter inside or get out as soon as possible,” James said, “They were very quiet, but I could tell something was wrong so we left right away.”

This is a developing story.