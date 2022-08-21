Five Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway – NBC 7 South Florida

MIAMI – Five people are dead and one is in critical condition after a crash involving a wrong-way car on the Palmetto Expressway Saturday morning, the Miami-Dade Fire Department said.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified 30-year-old Maiky Simeon as the wrong-way driver and is now trying to gather more information about what the man was doing before the accident occurred.

Fire crews said the man who was driving the wrong way was trapped inside the car, he was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am in the Palmetto off Northwest 57th Avenue. The fire brigade responded to the scene shortly after and found the two vehicles completely destroyed. Images from the scene show the silver sedan destroyed on the road and the gray sedan also smashed in the Palmetto.

A man in a silver Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a gray Honda sedan carrying 4 women and a man, ages 18 to 25, the Highway Patrol said. from Florida.

“Our crews had to use a huge metal cutter to rescue a victim who was trapped in her vehicle,” said Marc Chavers, division chief for the Miami-Dade Fire Department. “Unfortunately, there were no survivors in the other vehicle.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a total of four women and one man were traveling in the Honda. All of them died on the spot as a result of the crash.

Noticias Telemundo spoke with one of the relatives of the women who were in the car, confirming that she was a Colombian national and that she was 19 years old.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.