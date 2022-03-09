FIVE DEATHS IN THE LAST WEEK, 1567 CURRENTLY POSITIVE PEOPLE OF WHICH 51 HOSPITALIZED IN BELLUNESE HOSPITALS – Radio Più

BELLUNO Weekly update on the epidemiological situation in the province of Belluno by Ulss 1 Dolomiti. Currently positive people are 1567. In the last week of the survey there is a further decline in new cases compared to the previous observation period. In detail, the new cases detected in the last week are 720 (-179 compared to last week), with a consequent weekly incidence rate of 361 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a further reduction compared to the previous week, and lower than the incidence national (431 out of 100 thousand inhabitants). The epidemic curve is confirmed substantially specular, in its descending section, to the ascending section. As in the previous weeks, the new cases are mainly located in the middle 25-64 years and in the 0-14 years range. Last week 10,081 swabs (of which 2,961 molecular and 7,120 antigenic) were performed by the Ulss Dolomiti teams. To these are added 5,392 antigenic swabs performed by local pharmacies, 127 swabs performed by Free Choice Pediatricians and 158 swabs performed by General Practitioners. On average, around 1,130 swabs per 100,000 inhabitants are performed every day. In the week analyzed here, 5 treatments with monoclonals were administered by the Operative Unit of Infectious Diseases of Belluno, for a total of 343 total doses. During the week, 7 treatments with oral medication were prescribed for a total of 44 treatments in total. Currently hospitalized in Belluno hospitals: one patient in intensive care (non-covid), 32 in non-critical area (of which 14 non-covid) and 18 in community hospital. In the week just analyzed, 5 covid positive people died: a 91-year-old woman admitted to the Pneumology of Belluno, a 100-year-old man admitted to the ODC Feltre, a 94-year-old woman admitted to Infectious Diseases of Belluno, a woman of 72 years old hospitalized at the Pneumology of Belluno and a 91 year old man admitted to the Pneumology of Belluno.







*****