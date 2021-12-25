Five defenders in Giuntoli’s notebook: who should bet on

The transfer market winter is almost upon us and all the clubs are looking for reinforcements to fix their respective squads. Even the Naples is looking for a level defender who can take the place of Manolas, sold toOlympiakos.

So many names in the notebook of Joints, some names more known while others decidedly less. On the list of the Neapolitan ds there are the names of Lucumì, Szalai, Gatti, Sanchez and Mina. That’s why the editors of Space Naples contacted the agent and talent scout, Luigi Iacomino, to get to know them in more depth.

Mina, Sanchez, Gatti, Szalai, Lucumì

Five defenders in the sights of Napoli: who is it worth betting on?

Lucumì, Gatti, Szalai, Mina and Sanchez are players who like Napoli. Can you tell us something about them and, above all, it would be better to bet on?

“Jhon Lucumí, it is not yet a certainty. We have seen him in the Europa League and Jupiler League, it would be a Koulibaly-style operation: he is a central defender but if necessary he could also play full-back, because he has good explosiveness“. Promoted.

“Attila Szalai it tooor 23 years old, a long-limbed player, physically strong, but does not have the speed of intervention and anticipation that could make the jump to Naples“. Failed.

“The one of Federico Gatti it’s a fascinating story. A guy who started from Serie D who dreams of arriving in Serie A and among other things in a great team. Pure hatchet, it is a thesis that I support because for me even those who start from Serie D and C must pursue the dream of arriving in A. To get to play in a top club they must better manage the impetuousness and work on the choice of time but I think can get there“. Promoted.

“Davinson Sanchez he has been at Tottenham for 5 years, he has collected about 170 Premier League matches plus a decent international experience. It would be a guarantee for the present even if he has played mainly in a 3-man defense. Conte will hardly let him go“. Promoted.

“Yerry Mina, athlete with a statuesque physique. In our championship it could impose itself for its physical and athletic qualities, excellent temperament, grit and competitive fury. Everton could make him leave for a large sum but there is competition from other teams as well, he could already represent the present, given his 27 years“. Promoted.