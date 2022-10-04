Five Easy Steps to Get Emma Watson’s Auburn

OF WOMEN. The copper tone arises from the mixture of red and orange tones. A mane with a coppery brown hair color It is usually synonymous with personality, but it is also true that it requires good maintenance so that it does not look dull

This season, red hair and copper tones especially inspire us to change our hair completely and go for a new look. In that sense, we love the hair color of Emma Watsonideal for brown and light skin bases that also illuminates and favors many types of face.

With the help of Carlos de Hoyoscreative director of “Tacha Beauty”, the most exclusive aesthetic center in Madrid, we tell you how to get Emma Watson’s red hair. Ideal for light brown hair, light skin and honey eyes. Find out!

How to get Emma Watson’s copper?



1. First we apply a skin protector to prevent itching and irritation.

2. Then, we apply a pH balancer so that the absorption in the different areas of the colored hair absorbs the dye in the same way.

3. We apply the coppery reddish tone on the mane

4. A light blonde shade with a coppery intensity.

5. We leave 45 minutes of exposure and then we dry and comb.

The actress reveals the oils to keep her hair unharmed

Through an interview for Into the GlossEmma Watson shared her routine and beauty habits, both for skin care and hair.

The actress She confessed that she prefers to use natural remedies and products without so many chemicals, since lately she is more interested in the sustainability and transparency of the products she applies to her skin and hair.

Likewise, Emma Watson revealed that to keep her hair silky and healthy, she applies some natural oils that give her hair hydration and shine.

grapefruit oil

Although little known, grapefruit oil is one of the natural remedies used by celebrities to have silky hair, as it contains multiple antioxidants such as vitamin C that helps promote hair growth and protect hair follicles from external agents that can damage hair.

Argan oil

Argan oil is a favorite in the beauty industry, as it has the ability to deeply hydrate hair. This natural oil is ideal for those who dye their hair frequently like Emma Watson does for her most important performances or who have damaged and dry hair.

Coconut oil

The actress revealed that one of her favorite natural oils is coconut oil and even confessed that she applies a little of this wonderful natural ingredient to the ends of her hair to give it a silky touch. In addition to providing maximum hydration, coconut oil strengthens the hair and gives it softness.

