Five essential Angelina Jolie tapes to celebrate her birthday

Theresa Garcia

MEXICO CITY, June 4 (EL UNIVERSAL).- This June 4, the American actress Angelina Jolie turns 47 and, despite the fact that she has not had a box office success in recent years, no one can doubt the place that has been earned within Hollywood cinematography.

Angelina Jolie Voight is the daughter of fellow actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. She was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1975 and from an early age she showed interest in acting. The winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for “Girl, Interrupted”, has been one of the highest grossing actresses of the moment, after starring in a film alongside actors such as Denzel Washinton, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt (with whom she was married) and Antonio Banderas.

To celebrate her birthday, we make a recount of some basic films in the filmography of the Californian.

1. “Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

Angelina acted alongside the already renowned actress, Winona Ryder, as well as a very young Brittany Murphy and Jared Leto. With this performance, the Academy recognized Jolie’s work and she earned her only Oscar for acting (she was subsequently awarded a humanitarian one).

2.”Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001)

With this film he began one of the blockbuster successes of his career, after playing the video game character Lara Croft in live action. Without a doubt, we all remember the poster for this production, where we see an Angelina in the flower of her youth and beauty.

3. “The Bone Collector” (1999)

If you are looking for a suspense movie starring Jolie, this is the best option. Alongside Denzel Washinton, who plays a quadriplegic ex-cop, Angelina brought to life a police officer who helps solve a series of crimes recreated by a serial killer.

4. “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005)

The film was more important for what happened behind the camera than in front of it. This is the tape where Brad Pitt (who was still married to Jennifer Aniston) and Jolie fell in love.

5. “Maleficent” (2014)

Not all villains are what they appear to be and this fantasy film is proof of that. As an interesting fact, the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie had a couple of scenes in the film because all the girls were scared when they saw the actress personified as the evil witch of the story.