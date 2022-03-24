Five exercises for firm arms and eliminate sagging

Although flaccidity may have its origin in our genetics, the most common thing is that it appears after 30. loss of collagen and elastin affects the structure of the skin causing sagging. In the arms it is usually identified as “bat wings” and it is the most evident flaccidity in the inner face of the arms that is distinguished, especially when we raise the arms. Many women cause complex show off this shape of your arms and ditch the straps and shorter sleeves to hide your look.

To reverse this effect and gain confidence in your figure, it is best to resort to a healthy diet and a specific exercise routine. Although, the motor of the change should be, above all, a healthy question since with the specific training of arms gain strength and prevent injuries.

To strengthen and tone your arms until you get rid of the flaccidity that bothers you, we recommend five exercises that make up a complete routine of work for all the muscles of these extremities. If, on the other hand, you don’t have sagging in the area, these same exercises will help prevent its appearance over time.

push-ups on a chair

In an inclined position and supporting the palms of the hands on the seat of a chair, keep your body rigid, like a board, and do a series of push-ups paying special attention to the position of your elbows (close to the body). Do 15 reps per set.

Dumbbell shoulder press

You can do this exercise standing or sitting, but in any case keep your back straight to avoid injuries. Take the dumbbells and place them at ear height with your arms open. From that starting position, lift the weights up above your head and start again. Repeat 15 times for each set.

TRCEPS BANK FUNDS

It is one of the most effective exercises against the dreaded “bat wings” effect. Sitting on a bench, she stretches her legs and rests her arms on each side of her body on the bench. She drops her trunk forward, leaving it in the air and feeling the force on her arms. She bends her elbows, raising and lowering her body weight until her buttocks almost touch the ground. She performs at least 15 reps per set.

Dumbbell triceps kick

You can do it alternately (first one arm and then the other) or at the same time. If you lean to do it alternatively, find a support point for the arm that is free, and slightly tilt your body forward by slightly bending your knees, as if you were doing an air squat. Keep your arms close to your body and with your elbows bent, grab a dumbbell and stretch your arm backwards until you feel the load and work on the triceps. If you do it with both arms at the same time, try not to arch your back so as not to hurt yourself.

bicep curls

The classic weightlifting movement is perfect for reducing localized fat in the arm. It is not necessary to take too much weight to be effective, nor is it a manly exercise, even though there are still stereotypes linked to strength exercises. Standing, with your arms extended and your palms facing outwards, bend your elbows until you raise the weight to your chest and return to the starting position.

