Five exercises to get strong and toned arms like Nicole Kidman’s

On her latest magazine cover Perfect Magazine, Nicole Kidman posed looking at the camera, defiant, and proudly displaying his muscular arms. His age is far from being an impediment. At 55, the actress not only remains an example on a stylistic level, but she is also known and admired for her health and fitness.

Although this level of definition may be the envy of many, there are ways to get closer to this goal. Nicole’s secret? Exercise and more exercise. In Women we have found out five workouts or exercises that can help us get firm arms thanks to Sarah Alvarez, creator of the Reto48 methodology.

The first thing to keep in mind is that a definition like Nicole Kidman’s is not only achieved with weights. When training, it is convenient to find a balance between strength and cardio work so that the metabolism accelerates without losing the muscle. The feeding healthy is also decisive and is what will ensure the results.

The exercises recommended by the co-founder of Reto48 can be adapted to the possibilities of each person. “The weight will always depend on the form in which we are, but a good indication to choose it is that the last 2-3 repetitions cost us work and the ideal is to do three sets of between 12 and 15 repetitions of each exercise, resting 30 seconds between sets, at least three times a week,” advises Sara.

1. Exercises for triceps

Standing with your arms stretched up and a dumbbell in each handtake them back of head with elbows flexed up to touch your back with your hands and return to the starting position. If you find it difficult with two dumbbells, Sara recommends doing it with only one, but she remembers that the elbows should be as close that can be to the ears.





2. Lateral Raises

Standing and with arms to the sides and slightly flexed (it is enough to draw an angle of 45º) lift them with a dumbbell in each hand until they are shoulder height and return to the starting position.

3. Push-ups

They not only serve to strengthen the chest, they also directly work the triceps and shoulders. Lying face down, with the tips of the feet flat on the floor and the knees, hips, back and head raised in a straight line. Extend your arms outstretched, keeping your straight head and flex them until they touch the ground.

4. Shoulder Press

Lying face up, with the back to the ground and the soles of the feet supported. Use two dumbbells and stretch your arms fully up at chest height and with the same opening of the shoulders. Begin the movement with a vertical lowering of the dumbbells towards your chest, with your elbows open at a 45º angle.

5. vertical lift

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and place your arms outstretched at shoulder height holding the weights with your palms facing up. Raise both arms stretching them completely until they are placed vertically.





