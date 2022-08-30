Five experts will talk in Bucaramanga about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose

María José Sierra, María Juliana Serrano and Karolina Daza, three entrepreneurs from Santander, promote ‘Querarte’, an academic seminar that will be held on September 17 at the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga (Unab).

This academic meeting, according to a press release, “was born with the central purpose of educating and motivating teachers, parents and the population of Bumanga interested in transforming and improving their quality of life.”

That recognized day, five experts will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose.

They are Pilar Restrepo (medical specialist in family medicine); Silvia Ruiz Cala (psychiatrist from the Javeriana University); Ana Isabel Tobón Santa María (social communicator and yoga teacher); Santiago Molano (consultant for human development processes and organizational culture transformation); and Francesc Miralles (world expert on issues of personal development and spirituality).

‘Querarte’ has the support of ‘Colegio 123 Por Mí, from Bucaramanga.

“This event will lead attendees to understand that life is a gift when they have the tools to embark on a path full of responsibility, science and awareness,” the organizers point out.