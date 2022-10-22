Five films of The Rock that can be seen on Netflix

This platform of streaming It has become popular all over the world thanks to the great variety of series, productions and movies that it offers its users.

Netflix is ​​one of the largest companies dedicated to entertainment and was launched in 1997, although its activity began in 2018.

One of the features of this platform is that You can find any type of content, from children’s movies to suspense and drama series.

In addition, Netflix has had productions with great recognition worldwide such as stranger thingsthe story of a world parallel to the one that already exists, and crown, which is related to the life of the British monarchy.

Now, it should be noted that the platform also produces its own movies and when it does, it ensures that the best actors participate in them, as is the case with Dwayne Douglas Johnson. ‘The rock’.

He has done different characters not only on the big screen but also on the small one, for which you can see 5 of his best films on the platform streaming.

Red alert

In this film, The rock plays John Hartley, who is put in charge of an FBI case to capture one of the most wanted criminals in the world.

The Bishop, played by actress Gal Gadot, is the thief they must arrest, as she has a red alert warrant issued by Interpol.

Actor Ryan Reynolds also participates in this production, playing Nolan Booth. The three live an adventure that they never imagined.

jumanji in the jungle

This is a sequel to the classic movie jumani, but that takes the viewer to a more modern world.

Four characters are absorbed by a video game that turns them into avatars and takes them to a strange place where they must face different challenges in order to return home.

Actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale participate in this production.

Baywatch: Guardians of the Bay

This is a movie based on the 1989 series and now shows the new rescuers played by Dwayne Douglas Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Zac Efron.

Also in the cast are Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera.

These actors play characters who work together to guard the bay from some criminals, even if it’s not easy at all.

A spy and a half

This movie can also be found on Netflix and its protagonists are The Rock and Kevin Hart.

It’s about two high school classmates who come together to carry out an important mission for the CIA. One of them changed his physique completely after suffering bullying at school and now he is muscular and strong.

The other was one of the most popular students, but decides to leave his routine life to help the world in the face of a threat. They both fight in this battle.

Lethal revenge

The actors involved in this movie are Dwayne Douglas Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton and Carla Gugino.

An action film where its protagonists are involved in an act of revenge, as one of them is released from prison to find his brother’s killer in the middle of a failed robbery and for which he was blamed despite his innocence.

When he sets out to find this man, he must also face a policeman who is following him and a hitman who is an expert in taking lives and who does everything possible to kill Driver, the character played by The Rock.