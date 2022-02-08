Five films shot in Vietnam

Everyone knows the Vietnam War movie classics, such as Rambo I: First Blood (1982), Full Metal Jacket (1987) or Apocalypse Now (1979). However, many will be surprised to find that none of these films were shot in the Asian country. Therefore, the following list contains five equally famous films that were shot in Vietnam. Those who wish to personally visit this wonderful destination and see some of the filming locations must first apply for a Vietnam visa.



Between Heaven and Earth (Heaven & Earth, 1993)

This classic war film could not be missing from the list, as it is set during the Vietnam War. Unlike the other war films mentioned above and the first two of Oliver Stone’s war film trilogy (Platoon 1986 and Born July Fourth 1989), Between Heaven and Earth was partially shot in Vietnam, as well as in Los Angeles and Bangkok (Thailand).

The Lover (The Lover, 1992)

The Lover is a controversial film, based on the autobiographical novel by Marguerite Duras, which leaves no one indifferent. Directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, this blockbuster is set in French Indochina in the late 1920s and features fascinating landscapes, many of which were filmed in Vietnam, such as Ho Chi Minh City, Sa Đéc and Vĩnh Long.

The Quiet American (2002)

The Quiet American (2002)

This adaptation of Graham Greene's 1955 novel of the same name was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2002, and although Miramax had bought the distribution rights a year earlier, the film didn't come out until 2002 due to the bombings of the United States. '11 September and its "anti-patriotic message". The film was shot in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Ninh Binh and Hoi An.





















































Pan – Journey to Neverland (2015)

Pan – Journey to Neverland (2015)

This American blockbuster (which grossed over $ 128 million) directed by Joe Wright centers on the original story of Peter Pan and Captain Hook. Hugh Jackman plays a fictionalized version of Blackbeard, Garrett Hedlund is Captain Hook, Levi Miller is Peter Pan and Rooney Mara is Tiger Lily. Filming began in 2014 and includes natural scenes shot in Son Doong Cave, Phong Nha-Kè Bàng National Park and Ninh Bình Province.



















































A trip to Vietnam: visa and other preparations

The Asian country attracts millions of tourists every year for the beauty of its landscapes, its delicious cuisine and its interesting history and culture. Italian travelers wishing to travel to Vietnam and visit some of the aforementioned film shooting locations need a Vietnam visa if their stay in the country exceeds 15 days. You can apply for a Vietnam visa quickly and easily online by filling out a digital application form. By applying for your visa online before departure, after arriving in Vietnam you will not need to queue to get a visa on arrival. The Vietnamese embassy, ​​in fact, does not recommend using a visa on arrival for Vietnam and recommends applying for a visa online before departure. Before applying for a visa, it is important to check that you meet all the requirements. For example, the passport used for the trip must have a residual validity of at least 30 days after the expiry of the visa. After making the payment, the request is processed within an average of one week. Once issued, the visa is sent by e-mail. Once granted, the visa allows the holder to stay in Vietnam for up to 30 days, more than enough to visit some of the filming locations mentioned.