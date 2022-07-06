Five films that are released in July and that you cannot miss

July comes loaded with great premieres. During this month, all audiences will be able to enjoy long-awaited films such as the prequel to “The Minions”a comedy about dating apps starring Malena Alterio or the new film by Mia Hansen-Løve inspired by Ingmar Bergman.

lovers of Mavel they are also in luck, because this month it hits the big screen “Thor: Love and Thunder”the fourth part of the God of Thunder saga, a film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Below is a selection of the Best Movies that premiere in July and that you cannot miss:

1

Minions: the origin of Gru

This prequel to the famous animated saga uncovers the story of how Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain, met his iconic Minions and took on an unstoppable criminal force. This Illumination Entertainment film sees Gru as a 12-year-old boy trying to take over the world from the basement of his house in the 1970s. The cast is unbeatable: humorist Florentino Fernández (Gru), singer Mónica Naranjo (Donna Disco) and influential Pablo G. Show lend their voices to the characters.

two

Bergmann’s Island

French director Mia Hansen-Løve reflects on the impact of personal experiences on the artistic creation process while paying tribute to Ingmar Bergman and his mythical home in this film starring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

3

Mom, don’t mess around

Social networks and applications have become one more way to find love. That is the plot in which this film takes place, and directed by the Argentine Daniela Fejerman and starring Malena Alterio. The actress from “Aquí no hay qué viva” and “Señoras del (h)AMPA” plays Clara, a mother of two teenagers and a woman open to new experiences who decides to create a profile on TILINK, the fashion dating app.

4

Sinjar

The third feature film directed by Anna María Bofarull focuses on three women who suffer the consequences of violence and war in different ways and shows how far they are willing to go to recover their relatives. The film tells the story of three women who find themselves separated from their loved ones because of religious fanaticism. One of them, Eman Eido, a real victim of the Islamic State, kidnapped and sold at the age of 9.

5

Thor: Love And Thunder

Mavel fans are in luck. This July, “Thor: Love And Thunder” hits theaters, the fourth part of the God of Thunder saga, a film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. In this part, Thor will try to find inner peace, but ends up recruiting Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster. To know the end, you will have to go to the rooms.

