Five films that tell the end of a love [Throwback Thursday]

Cinema often tells the love, even in its tragic version, when it deteriorates to the end: five films that tell the end of a love

How many times have we seen thelove at the cinema: stories that are born, love triangles, seemingly impossible relationships, but which then manage to blossom anyway.

But, cinema has also managed to tell the pain and suffering of a love that ends and its deterioration, piece by piece.

So let’s see five films that tell the end of a love.

The best films that tell the end of a love

Kramer versus Kramer (1979)

Let’s start our list of movies that tell the end of a love with Kramer versus Kramer, 1979 film, directed by Robert Benton and with protagonists Dustin Hoffman And Meryl Streep.

We are in the New York of the eighties and the protagonists are Ted Kramer, a brilliant advertising agent and Joanna; the two have a son named Billy.

One evening, Joanna decides to tell Ted that she wants to get away from him and his son, as he is deeply in crisis and the man finds himself having to be a full-time father. The relationship between father and son is conflicting, since the man is unable to have the time he used to and the child misses his mother.

Months later, Joanna returns to town and has finally gained self-confidence, but she wants to get Billy back. Thus begins a very hard legal battle for the custody of the baby.

The film was highly appreciated, both by the public and by critics, for being able to explore issues such as divorce and parental roles, but above all because it managed to represent the story of two former spouses by translating it into a more universal story, broadening the reflection. on the subject to the American middle class.

The film, as mentioned, was a huge success, becoming the biggest box office hit of the year and getting five Oscars out of nine nominations.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

2008 film, directed and co-produced by Sam Mendes and based on the novel of the same name by Richard Yates, from 1961.

Revolutionary Road tells the story of Frank And April Wheeler, respectively interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet, who return to acting together 11 years later Titanic.

Frank and April are the ideal of the perfect 1950s middle-class couple and decide to move to Revolutionary Road, Connecticut.

But the truth is quite different: if apparently the Wheelers seem the perfect couple, in their life things go in another direction. April hates life in the suburbs and blames her husband for segregating her to a monotonous and dead end existence, while Frank is an adulterous man, frustrated by his tedious job.

On the outside, however, the cracks in their relationship are not visible to anyone except their neighbor’s son. John (played by a magnificent Micheal Shannon).

Over time, their relationship will fall apart, piece by piece, especially after April discovers she is pregnant again.

Revolutionary Road is a film that tells of broken dreams and lost aspirations, but above all of the disturbing dualism that can be hidden between appearance and reality in the life of a couple. On the outside Frank and April are a model couple, but when the front door closes, the truth about their relationship is shown: the two blame each other for the existence they live and for the inability to get out of the mediocrity of their lives.

Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winsletneedless to say, they give us an exceptional performance, confirming not only their talent (for the umpteenth time), but also the great feeling between them on the screen.

(500) days together (2009)

Among the films that tell the end of a love we also find (500) days together, 2009 film, directed by Marc Webb, with Zooey Deschanel And Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The main character is Tom, a young aspiring architect, who, however, works as a greeting card writer. His life changes when he meets Sun, the new assistant to the boss, for whom Tom has instant love at first sight. The two begin a story, but the differences between them become more and more profound and unbridgeable, leading the couple to a profound crisis.

This independent film tells the story of love at first sight, of a sudden love. But like all sudden loves, one is often blind to the problems and incompatibilities that come to the surface.

Tom does not realize that he has idealized Sun too much and remains blind to their differences, as well as to her estrangement.

(500) days together it’s a bitter story, with a hint of culture indie, who manages to tell the story of a broken heart and the disillusionment of love.

Blue Valentine (2010)

We continue our journey into the loves ended with Blue Valentine, 2010 film, directed by Derek Cianfrance, with Ryan Gosling And Michelle Williams as protagonists.

Blue Valentine tells the story of Dean And Cindy, a young married couple, through all the stages of their love story, from courtship to separation.

The film narrates, in a crude and honest way, the reasons why a love can end: we see the idyll of the beginning of their story, with the meeting between the two and the passion of the beginning (also told in clearer tones and bright), and then move on to quarrels, the first cracks in the relationship, showing how monotony has taken the place of love.

The continuous time leaps lead the viewer to fully experience the story of Dean and Cindy, feeling a certain melancholy for the happy moments that the two lived and accepting, in spite of himself, the beginning of the crisis.

What enriches the film are certainly the interpretations of the two protagonists, who manage to show, independently, the personal perspective on their love story, becoming “symbols” of the difference between men and women to approach this feeling.

Story of a wedding (2019)

We finish our list of films that tell the end of a love with Story of a wedding, a 2019 film, directed by Noah Baumbach, with Scarlett Johansson And Adam Driver as protagonists.

The film revolves around the story of the divorce between the two now ex-spouses Charlie And Nicole: he is a theater director and she is an actress. Their marriage breaks down due to unbridgeable differences, starting with the city in which to live. Thus begins a legal battle for the custody of the child, but which also discovers the cards on the table about their relationship.

Love has definitively died out and we have the climax in the quarrel between the two, the climax of the film, which lays bare the two protagonists, who give us a performance mind blowing (especially Adam Driver).

Story of a wedding tells about how relationships can change and how little things can build up, then explode with anger and resentment. The end of a love, of a marriage in this case, is never easy, especially if there is a child in the middle. But the film of Baumbach it mainly focuses on the feelings of the main actors of the divorce, wife and husband, stripping them of any superstructure and showing them to the viewers, with all the strengths and weaknesses.

And which of these films that tell the end of a love do you prefer?