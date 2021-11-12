Five films, two series and two documentaries to see on Prime Video this weekend

If you are checking the release date of The Wheel of Time, we must disappoint you: there is still a week left until November 19th which will mark the beginning of the most anticipated fantasy saga from the end of game of Thrones.

But like every weekend there are several very interesting news (and expiring titles) on Amazon Prime Video, and like every weekend here are our tips.

Let’s start with the movies, the category with the most new arrivals – and the most departures. For Mila Kunis fans there is Your ex never dies, while for the followers of the great Terence Malick there is Knight of Cups and for those who want epic there is The Gaelic King (waiting for Sir Gawain and the Green Knight); among the films about to expire, however, the unmissable cult Saturday night fever and the latest adventure of Jay and Silent Bob.

Let’s move on to the TV series: on the way there is a high-impact Amazon Original production such as Always Jane, while on the way out there is the famous anime about Lum. We conclude with two documentaries: Benjamin Mascolo arrives with Ben: Breathe and leaves (to Netflix, where it will be out soon) My name is: Francesco Totti.

Your ex never dies (2018 movie) – release 8 November

Audrey and Megan are best friends. On her birthday, Audrey discovers that her boyfriend Drew is a spy, and the man entrusts her with a dangerous assignment: to bring to Vienna a statuette that will save the destinies of the world. Megan does not intend to abandon her best friend, the two friends embark on an adventure that will cross half of Europe and sow deaths and injuries along the way. With Mila Kunis.

Knight of Cups (2016 film) – release date 8 November

Rick is a man in crisis and looking for meaning. Screenwriter in Los Angeles, he has lost touch with reality and seeks his interpretation in the tarot. Suspended between Hollywood sets and the streets of LA, Rick moves from party to party and woman to woman, trying to dub his father and contain his brother. Deeply awakened by an earthquake, he will rediscover himself. Directed by Terrence Malick, with Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman.

The Gaelic King (2017 film) – release date 8 November

In 800 AD Scotland during the Scottish wars, the warrior king Alpin mac Eachdach returns to his lands to regain his rightful throne. When his younger brother is captured, Alpin starts chasing the kidnappers by entering a dark forest. But an ancient evil presence is there waiting for him.

Always Jane (Amazon Original TV series) – out November 12

Genre: dramatic – biographical. Number of episodes: 4

Always Jane is the close-up story of the moment when transgender teenager Jane Noury ​​prepares to leave her family for college. The Amazon Original series in four episodes is the story of the unconditional love of a family capable of overcoming every obstacle to allow Jane to live in an authentic way. While today’s political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time to raise a transgender teenager, luckily there are the Nourys, who are always present and able to face everyday life with irreverent humor.

Always Jane is a production of Amazon Studios, Mutt Film and Union Editorial. Jonathan C. Hyde directed the series and was also executive producer with James Haygood and Michael Raimondi, along with Beth George and Shannon Lords-Houghton of Mutt Film. Jane Noury ​​is also executive producer, with Katherine LeBlond serving as producer.

B3N: Breathe (Amazon Original documentary) – released November 12

B3N: Breathe is the Amazon Original documentary film about Benjamin Mascolo which sees in the cast, alongside the singer known and loved under the stage name B3N, also his future wife Bella Thorne. B3N: Breathe it will take the audience on a long journey between Italy, Los Angeles and New York, through the life of one of the most talented young Italian artists, narrating his challenges, successes and dreams.

The trailer and all the previews of the Prime documentary “Ben: Breathe”

My name is Francesco Totti (documentary 2020) – deadline November 15th

It is the night before the farewell to football and Francesco Totti retraces his entire life, as if he were seeing it projected on a screen together with the spectators. Directed by Alex Infascelli.

Saturday Night Fever (1977 film) – deadline November 15th

John Travolta plays the troubled Tony Manero with sensuality and intelligence, a Brooklyn paint shop clerk by day and the undisputed king of the dance floors by night.

Lum, the girl from space (1986 anime series) – deadline November 16

The story tells the adventures of an alien girl named Lum, who arrived on earth initially with the aim of invading it. In fact, his race challenges the earthlings to a race in which a terrestrial representative will have to chase and touch Lum’s horns within ten days. If the terrestrial wins the Earth will be safe, if he loses the humans will have to submit to the invaders.

Jay and Silent Bob – Back to Hollywood (2019 film) – deadline November 19th

When Jay and Silent Bob find out that a reboot of “Bluntman and Chronic” is underway, they head straight to ChronicCon in Hollywood to stop production.

