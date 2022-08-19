Five foods that help hydrate the body

A balanced diet is essential to maintain good health. The World Health Organization notes that “Eating a healthy diet throughout life helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, as well as different noncommunicable diseases and disorders.”

To receive professional advice on the portions and foods you should consume, according to individual nutritional needs, it is advisable to consult a nutritionist to receive the correct information.

Among the foods there are some that stand out for having a high water content, which is good for health. Next, La Vanguardia highlights some of these:

1 lettuce

This vegetable is known for being widely used in the preparation of salads and different dishes. It is a healthy food to include in the diet. “Lettuce is a very light vegetable that provides 17 kilocalories per 100 grams. The main component of lettuce is water (95%), which makes it ideal for summer, and it has a low energy content given its low amount of carbohydrates, proteins and fats”, explains Eva Campoy, from the Department of Dietetics of the Spanish Society of Higher Health Technicians (SETSS) to the Cuídate Plus web portal.

2. Cucumber

Cucumber is also known to be frequently used in the preparation of salads. This food has up to 96% water, according to La Vanguardia. Among its benefits, it stands out that it is low in calories and rich in minerals, fibers and antioxidants.

3. Melon

This fruit is low in calories and stands out for being rich in water. The portal specialized in health Tua Saude points out some of its benefits for people’s health. “It improves the function of the intestine, prevents constipation and helps to hydrate the body, making it a healthy option to cool off on hot days. The melon should be consumed at least 3 to 4 times a week and included in a healthy, balanced and varied diet.

4. Tomato

This food is a source of vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin K. According to La Vanguardia, to preserve all its benefits, it is recommended to eat it raw.

5. Peach

This fruit has up to 895 water. In addition to helping to hydrate the body, it is a source of beta-carotene, which helps maintain good eyesight, skin, hair, and the immune system.

How to have a healthy diet?

Diversity, colors and variety in a diet is important. The World Health Organization explains the characteristics of a healthy diet:

It should include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains.

Minimum five servings of fruit and vegetables per day; except potatoes and other starchy tubers.

Total caloric intake of free sugars (those added to beverages such as honey, syrups, etc.) should be less than 10% for an individual with a healthy body weight consuming around 2,000 calories daily.

Daily caloric intake from fat should be less than 30%. Unsaturated fats are healthier than saturated fats. According to the WHO, industrially produced trans fats should be avoided.

Consume less than 5 grams of salt per day, which is equivalent to a small tablespoon.

Along the same lines, Medline Plus, the National Library of Medicine of the United States also adds some recommendations for a nutritious diet: