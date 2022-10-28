Five foods that help you have a good mood

The type of diet we eat has a great impact on our body, but not only on a physical level, but can also lead to very positive psychological consequences. This does not mean that eating a certain dish will produce an immediate state of well-being, but there are certain foods that can contribute to having a better mood.

In fact, within this context, numerous studies have been able to show that low-carbohydrate diets have deleterious effects on our mood. For all the above, we show you what five foods you should have if you want to improve your optimism and good mood.









Salmon

In addition to being a food with numerous beneficial properties for our body, it also has a high omega-3 content. This component significantly helps to elevate our good mood. You can take it whenever you want, since In addition to having an exquisite flavor, It has a low caloric load, which makes it the ideal dish for any diet.

Pasta

There is very little part of the population that can resist a good plate of pasta, but its consumption also contains many advantages for our body, such as its high content of B vitamins. It has a large amount of carbohydrates, which provide our body with a large amount of energy and reduce states such as anguish, containing very little fat.

Walnuts

This type of dried fruit is the ideal complement in any type of diet. In fact, they are a perfect snack to snack between meals and not fall into temptation. Additionally, walnuts have omega-3, an excellent mood regulator, which improves our mental health and our emotional and physical well-being. That’s it a great source of protein, minerals, and B vitamins; in addition to being beneficial for the brain and providing us with a large amount of energy daily.

Banana

The banana is a fruit with a high content of magnesium, one of the main reasons why consuming this food is synonymous with reducing anxiety states. Likewise, the banana helps our sleep to be more restful, achieving a better rest, an essential requirement for proper functioning, in general. It also has vitamin b6 and potassiumenhancers help produce serotonin.

Chocolate

Despite popular belief, a good ounce of chocolate has more benefits than prejudice. Not in vain, eat chocolate ice cream significantly increases tryptophan levels able to increase serotonin in our body. Therefore, it is a very effective food if we want to lift our spirits. It is no coincidence that in numerous films their protagonists resort to their favorite tub to combat their ills.