Five functions that you can use on Telegram and not on WhatsApp

The platforms of instant messaging they are a great tool for users who need to be connected and in contact with other people anywhere in the world. Currently there are several options, from WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, etc.

Especially Telegram and WhatsApp have a close competition to gain more users each. On this occasion, we tell you 5 functions you can do on Telegram and not on WhatsApp, so take note.

5 Telegram functions that WhatsApp does not have

1. Multi-account on one device

This is one of the most striking features of Telegram, which is available for both iOS and Android. It consists of the app allowing users to have two different numbers, either for personal or work use. This way you can have two accounts and have access to any of them to check your messages.

2. Broadcast channels

Similarly, in Telegram it is possible for users to create broadcast channels in which they can have communication in one direction, that is, create a channel in which you can communicate with a group of people, or in which you only receive messages. without sending them.

3. Unlimited sending of files up to 2GB

To send a file from your phone there are several options, but if what you want to send is very large, you can usually have problems. One of the advantages that Telegram has, you can send files of up to 2GB.

4. Secret chats

This is another of Telegram’s most sought-after features, it’s about secret conversations, which have a higher standard in terms of security than a conventional chat. With this tool, users can self-destruct messages or delete traces of conversations.

5. Edit sent messages

Finally, another tool Telegram has is editing sent messages, which you can’t do on WhatsApp. This way, if you see a message that has an error, you don’t need to delete it, just edit it.

