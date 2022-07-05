Five gold and one bronze! Alfonso Mestre is the most successful in Bolivarianos de Valledupar – DiarioVea

SEE / Juan Cermeno

Venezuelan swimming lived another good day at the Bolivarian Games in Valledupar, Colombia, this Monday, July 4, it won four gold medals and Alfonso Mestre intervened in the conquest of a couple of them, who went on to lead the multi-medalists of the sporting event with five gold and one bronze, followed by Colombian gymnast Andrés Martínez (five gold).

In total there were 27 medals won by the Venezuelans in Monday’s programming, 9 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze. In addition to swimming, wrestling, 3×3 basketball, weightlifting with Olympic runner-up Keydomar Vallenilla and field tennis also climbed to the top of the podium.

Alfonso Mestre has become the figure not only of the Venezuelan swimming team, but also of the national delegation, by hanging two gold medals on the day. He first did it in the 1,500 meter freestyle, proof that he won with 15 minutes, 22 seconds and 33 hundredths, escorted by fellow Venezuelan Rafael Dávila (15m, 31s, 74cs). Then he joined the 4x100m freestyle quartet, together with his brother Alberto, Bryan Chávez and Emil Pérez to once again climb to the top of the podium by dominating the competition with 3m, 21s, 72cs.

María Yegres also won gold, who won the women’s 1,500m freestyle (16m, 58s, 69cs) and Jorge Otaiza dominated the 100m butterfly (53s, 13cs) to complete the golden harvest of swimming on the day, while the relay Women’s 4x100m freestyle (Lismar Lyon, María Yegres, Mercedes Toledo and Nicole Gutiérrez) won bronze (3m, 57s, 57cs).

Vallenilla contributed gold and silver. Photo @INDeporteVE

Keydomar dominated in clean and jerk

In the weightlifting tournament, the Olympic runner-up Keydomar Vallenilla missed the gold medal in the snatch (the weight is raised with one movement), a modality in which he won silver, but dominated the clean and jerk (two movements are used). He entered the up to 96kg bodyweight division, the same one he took part in at the Tokyo Olympics last year, where he had performances of 177kg in the snatch and 210kg in the clean and jerk. In Valledupar he lifted 167 kg in the first modality, surpassed by the local Jhon Moreno (170 kg), while in the following he won with 210 kg, the same as in the Japanese capital, to conclude with silver and gold.

The other Creole weightlifters who reached the podium are Pedro Díaz in the 102 kg division, who won bronze in the snatch (153 kg) and silver in the clean and jerk (196 kg), while Laura Peinado participated in the tournament for weightlifters with a top of 76 kilos of body weight contributing two third places with 98 and 127 kilos, respectively.

Solinme Caraballo.

The fight keeps adding up

On Sunday, on the first day of their tournament, Creole wrestling won two gold medals, in the Greco-Roman style. This Monday was dedicated to freestyle and again contributed another pair of gold, achieved by Nathaly Grimán (62 kilos) and Soleinme Caraballo (68 kg), while two other Venezuelans, Mariana Rojas (50 kg) and Betsabeth Argüello (53 kg) they stayed with silver medals and María Acosta (76 kg) contributed bronze.

Basketball champions.

3×3 basketball and field tennis

The men’s basketball team, made up of Ernesto Hernández, José Bracho Escobar, Luis Duarte and Nelson Palacios climbed to the top of the podium in these Bolivarian Games, defeating the Ecuadorian team 19-17 in the final match, which they agreed to after beat the Chilean team (13-9). In the decisive match, Duarte scored eleven points, Palacios six and the other two were achieved by Hernández and Bracho.

Field tennis achieved the other gold for Venezuela in the day’s programming, in men’s doubles through Brandon Pérez and Ricardo Rodríguez who won 2-0 (6-7 and 5-7) against the Chilean duo led by Diego Fernández and Matias Soto. For its part, the female duo of Sofía Cabezas and Vanesa Suárez won the bronze medal.

Brandon Perez and Ricardo Rodriguez.

On this occasion athletics could not climb to the top of the podium, Kelvis Padrino in 400 meters flat (46s, 96cs) and the men’s 4 × 100 of Abdel Hernández, Bryant Álamo Astudillo, David Vivas and Rafael Vásquez (39s, 75cs) they were the ones that were closest and they stayed with silver medals.

The men’s handball team also contributed silver, with a gold medal for Chile and a bronze for Colombia. The Creole group was made up of Dairon López, Edgar Soto, Helson Noel, Jhonny Peñaloza, Juan Villalobos, Noel Mervil, Ronald Timaure, Albert Goitía, Carlos Carrasquero, Carlos Cañate, Iván Pérez, Jesús Partida Semeco, Jesús Macayo and Rainner Seijas.

On the podium for bronze were Génesis González (57 kilos) and Alexander Ruiz (68 kg) in taekwondo, Ana Mendoza in the individual compound bow of the archery tournament, as well as Luis Velásquez and Yhousman Perdomo in the triathlon pairs competition.

Colombia, which for several days has held the title of the games in its pocket, is at the head of the medal table with 318 medals (152 gold, 96 silver and 70 bronze), followed by Venezuela with 185 (52-60-73). ) and Chile 138 (32-42-64). This Tuesday the last day of these Bolivarians will be played, which will have 46 gold medals at stake, and then the closing of the sporting event will take place.