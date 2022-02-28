Five graduates in Medicine from the UPV/EHU, among the top 100 places in the MIR tests

José María Villa Gonzalez, a graduate of the UPV/EHU’s Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, has achieved 5th position in the provisional results of this year’s MIR selection test. In addition to this student from the Basurto University Hospital Teaching Unit, four more graduates from the University of the Basque Country ranked among the top 100 in the tests carried out on January 29: Nerea Larrinaga Estebaranz (23rd), from the Teaching Unit of the Araba University Hospital; Iñigo Deba Ayarza (38th), from the Teaching Unit of the University Hospital of Cruces; and Alba Lecunberri Indart (50th) and Irene Hernández Zubelzu (80th), both from the Donostia University Hospital Teaching Unit.

“If we analyze the first positions of the MIR tests this year, we can say that the results of our faculty are extraordinary, if we take into account that our last promotion has obtained 5% of the hundred best marks, when it only represents 2, 04% of the 13,090 applications submitted to the MIR call”, values ​​the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing Joseba Pineda.

“Furthermore -adds the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing-, a student from the UPV/EHU is among the top 5 and three more among the 50 positions; and not only that, but they are students from the three campuses where we teach medicine, which shows a balance between them”. Pineda concludes that “we have obtained a proportion 3 to 5 times higher than expected among the best positions in this MIR call. This corroborates the results obtained in the last 4 years, in which we have always placed ourselves above what is expected in the top100’”.

A total of 13,090 candidates took the MIR exams for this call, of whom 9,934 applicants have passed the test to access one of the 8,188 places offered; 2.5% more than in the 2021 edition.

Nursing, Pharmacy, Radiophysics and Psychology

In addition to the specialty of Medicine, in this year’s Health Training call, 10,634 candidates have applied for one of the 2,446 places that were offered in the rest of the specialties: EIR (Nursing), BIR (Biology) , FIR (Pharmacy), PIR (Psychology), QIR (Chemistry) and RFIR (Radiophysics).

Specifically, 7,915 Nursing graduates signed up for the EIR tests to opt for one of the 1,822 places offered this year; 1,712 Pharmacy students have opted for one of the 309 FIR places; 4,460 to one of the 204 places for Psychology (PIR); 1,109 Biology specialists to one of the 46 BIR positions, in Chemistry, 243 to one of the 22 QIR positions and 247 to one of the 43 positions offered for Hospital Radiophysics (RFIR).

In the Nursing specialty (EIR), three graduates from the University of the Basque Country have been among the top 100: Arrate Cardaño Peña, in second place; Leire González Rudiez, in the 64, and Leire Legorburu Brezmes, in the 100.

In the pharmacy specialty (FIR), two UPV/EHU graduates have been classified among the top ten: Mireya López Gilete (4th) and Maider Zuriarrain Alonso (8th); and another four among the top one hundred: Jaime Llata ​​Ortega (30th), Inés Moral Presa (40th), Nagore Gómez Echevarría (53rd) and Oumayma Boujediane Derrous (72nd). The dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Mirari Ayerbe, has stated that “these results are truly something to be proud of, for the benefit that, with her efforts, they have managed to get from the training received at our faculty.”

On the other hand, in the specialty Hospital Radio Physics (RFIR)Daniel Vera Tena, who is currently studying the Master’s Degree in Modeling and Mathematical Research, Statistics and Computing at the Faculty of Science and Technology from the UPV/EHU, has achieved fourth place, and three positions later, seventh, has been Jon Cipitria Herrero, graduated in Physics from the UPV/EHU, has managed to be 7th. In the specialty of Chemistry, in which only 22 places were offered, Ruben Conde González, has been number 43.

Fernando Plazaola, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, has highlighted that “it is a great joy for the Faculty of Science and Technology that two of its students have obtained such good grades in these competitive oppositions. Likewise, this result is a sample of the good teaching work of the Faculty both in undergraduate and master’s degrees”

Lastly, Maia Larrayoz Iribarren, a graduate of the Faculty of Psychologyhas also managed to rank among the top one hundred places in the PIR access tests, specifically in the 30th. Among the first 200 and therefore with an option for a place, three other graduates from that center have been placed: Elena Leon San Emeterio (129); Alba Arellano González (148); and Sheila Martínez de Lahidalga González de Bertolaza (171). The dean, Gabriela Chotro, pointed out that “four graduates from the Faculty of Psychology of the UPV/EHU have obtained a position as Resident Internal Psychologist in the last call held on January 29. Our most sincere congratulations. We are aware of the high competitiveness and difficulty of these tests, in which less than 5% of the aspiring psychologists get a place, so we especially value the effort of all the participants, whether or not they have obtained a place; and we are glad to know that these four graduates of our center have achieved it. Congratulations to all of you and we wish you the best of luck with your professional career.”

The rector of the Basque public university, Eva Ferreira, also welcomed these results: “A large percentage of UPV/EHU students have managed, in this new edition of the Specialized Health Training tests, to pass the evaluation, in many cases achieving very prominent positions. It also does so in the different disciplines of the test and with representation from the three university campuses. The University of the Basque Country offers excellent training and this becomes visible in selection tests as demanding as this one. I want to congratulate the students who have left our institution in such a good place and wish them the best in the professional life that they are now beginning”.

The results of all the categories can be consulted at:

https://fse.mscbs.gob.es/fseweb/view/public/listadospublicados/listado.xhtml