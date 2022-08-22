Five Great (and Hilarious) Moments of Celebrities Impersonating Other Celebrities

When the actors share many shooting days together, it becomes inevitable not to start observing the mannerisms of their partners. . At least this was what happened to figures like Bradley Cooper Y Millie Bobby Brown, who by working together Christopher Walken Y Winona Ryderrespectively, began to sketch their own imitations of their colleagues.

Both they and other Hollywood stars demonstrated, during their visits to different television programs, that they are excellent imitators and here we review just some of their best (and spontaneous) compositions.

On the occasion of the promotion of the new season of Westworldthe actress Evan Rachel Wood was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show and, at the beginning of the talk, he tried in every possible way to avoid the spoilers about the fiction that earned him an Emmy nomination. In the second section of the talk, and as is typical of the driver and his playful stamp, the actress was proposed to perform various songs by female artists. Although her vocal range is already well known (as her songs with the duo Rebel and a Basketcase show), what surprised her in her interview with Fallon was her ability to capture the movements and the ways of interpreting from madonna , alanis morissette Y Janis Joplin .

In this way, the actress went through “Material Girl”, “You Oughta Know” and “Piece of My Heart” with admirable ease . Secondly, let’s remember that Wood put himself in the shoes of Madonna for the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe which will premiere next month at the Toronto Film Festival. “I was going to take a break this year and then I got the email and the first thing I read was that they had offered me the role of Madonna and it made me laugh a lot. Then I got worried and wondered if I was going to be able to do it because it was a big responsibility, but it’s not a biopic about her and it’s a comedy, so I relaxed, “said the actress.

Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder forged a very strong bond on the set of Stranger Things, the popular Netflix series . the actress of The Age of Innocence once shared how he tries to talk to the youth cast of the fiction of the Duffer brothers to give them advice regarding the industry in which they are just taking their first steps. “I want the boys to understand that what they are experiencing [el éxito] It doesn’t always happen, it’s really unusual. I am always telling them to take work as a reward because when I was their age, it was difficult for me to enjoy what I was harvesting, “said the actress in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. A) Yes, Ryder became a sort of mentor to the younger cast.

In the fourth season of the series, Winona’s character, Joyce Byer, takes on a maternal role with Eleven, the role that catapulted Millie Bobby Brown to fame. On a visit to Fallon’s show, the actress from Enola Holmes said he learned to improve his accent for Eleven by watching classic movies (the young woman was born in Spain, then moved to England and settled in the United States at the age of eight), and then became addicted to imitations. After showing her talent to personify Julia Garner as Anna Delvey/Sorokin in the Shonda Rhimes miniseries for Netflix, Inventing Anna, Brown told the driver that he learned to talk like Ryder and exposed him in the funniest way possibledrawing applause from the audience.

Although Bradley Cooper seems a “serious” actor and reluctant to the challenges that sometimes arise in the late night shows, the truth is that he is a very complete artist who also knows when to contribute his quota of humor (as we have already seen in films like the wedding breakers and the saga of Happened yesterday?). On a visit to the now-concluded Ellen DeGeneres show, the actor expressed how much he enjoyed working under the orders of Clint Eastwood in the movies Sniper -for which he was nominated for an Oscar- and in the excellent The mule . Immediately afterwards, he began to imitate the director not only from the vocal part but also from his way of walking, since he observed him on several occasions feeding squirrels. “At first I thought it was a joke, but he really waits for them at his desk to feed them, he’s adorable Clint, and he has a great sense of humor,” Cooper said.

Also, the actor also does a brilliant impression of Christopher Walken (one of the most imitated performers in the industry), with whom he worked in The wedding breakers “I love Christopher, I’m a huge fan of his, he’s as pictured, he’s authentic,” remarked the director of A star Is Born in the late night by Conan O’Brien.

On the other hand and as for Eastwood, Meryl Streep once revealed to the press that she was inspired by the actor for the composition of her iconic character of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. “I took the voice from Clint [quien dirigió a la actriz y coprotagonizó con ella Los puentes de Madison]because he never raises the tone of his voice, but he has a way of communicating things that makes everyone want to come closer and listen to him, “said the actress.

If there is another actor who has been imitated on different occasions, that is Matthew McConaughey . In short, no one can resist composing the performer from Uvalde, Texas, who also he usually quotes himself, as happened in his campaign for the Oscar with the emblematic phrase he says in Richard Linklater’s film, Rebels and confused: “Alright, Alright, Alright.” Therefore, when Anne Hathaway worked alongside the actor in the unsuccessful Steven Knight thriller, Obsession, he knew that it would be inevitable to want to imitate him and he did it at the first opportunity he had.

The actress was a guest on the show. Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the driver asked him if it was difficult to share filming days with McConaughey and not start copying his cadence to speak so particular. “Actually, I found it very funny,” Hathaway acknowledged. “The more time you spend with him, the more you start to talk like him,” she added. As expected, Kimmel asked her to do her imitation of her colleague and, although Anne assured that it is very amateurish, she did it flawlessly.

One of the most fun contexts to relax with colleagues is the BBC program, The Graham Norton Show. This was precisely what happened with the charismatic Tom Hiddleston, already known for being one of the kings when it comes to interpreting renowned figures from the world of cinema. On a visit to the cycle, shared an armchair with none other than Robert DeNiro and Norton was preparing the ground when he asked the actor of Wild bull if he resented being impersonated by someone else. “No, I like to be imitated, especially if it works out for them,” she joked.