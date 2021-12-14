five great monologues by unmatched actors

From Jack Nicholson to Robert De Niro to Al Pacino: five streaming films that contain legendary monologues in a revolutionary decade.

The 1970s were a period of great aesthetic and narrative experimentation for American cinema – inside and outside the Hollywood system. In addition to legendary authors, a series of cult actors have established themselves to whom we want to pay homage in some way. Those that we propose today are in fact five streaming movies which in our opinion contain the best (and in some cases the most famous) monologues of the decade. Precious moments of unforgettable interpretations, which earned the stars at least the Oscar nomination. Here are five great performers and their fantastic monologues. Those dedicated to the actresses of the decade and their performances will follow in the coming days. Enjoy the reading.

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

Let’s start immediately with the iconic actor of the decade, who in the family drama directed by Bob Rafelson composes a multifaceted and personal human portrait. A “rebel” who does not really have the strength to rebel except through the disappointment that afflicts the family. And in the scene of confrontation with the sick father Jack Nicholson he lets his character’s frustration explode with a heartbreaking monologue. First starring role and first nomination in the same category for this timeless icon. Self Five easy pieces is a symbolic film of the era in which it was made, it is above all thanks to him. Available on KILOS, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

General Patton of Steel (1970)

The biopic on the general who defeated Rommel in Africa during World War II opens with one of the most famous monologues in the history of cinema. To interpret it a George C. Scott as always titanic, imperious and bombastic. The actor’s style blends perfectly with the character, creating an incredibly complex moment in cinema, also because it arrived in the middle of the Vietnam War. Steel general patton wins seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Direction and Leading Actor. This latter award was not collected by Scott who did not feel in competition with his colleagues. Among the screenwriters figure Francis Ford Coppola. Majestic and ambiguous film. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Amazon Prime Video.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Martin Scorsese realizes his hyper-realistic masterpiece using the incredible performance of Robert De Niro, capable of giving voice to Travis Bickle’s estrangement with an indisputable psychological and human depth. Self Taxi Driver it becomes the cult film it is also due to the sensational monologue in front of the mirror in which the protagonist lets all his violent frustration explode. Palme d’Or at Cannes and Oscar nomination for film and protagonist. A metropolitan hell that frames the worst of New York within an extraordinary aesthetic setting. Another cult title of the decade. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Fifth Estate (1976)

The only posthumous Oscar for the best actor in the history of cinema is earned by the never forgotten Peter Finch in the role of Howard Beale, a television journalist who loses sense of things and announces his own suicide live. Except instead become a mad preacher who manages to shake the masses. From the pen of an absolute genius like Paddy Chayefsky an inflamed and desperate monologue, which opens Fifth Estate as well as possible. And then Sidney Lumet packs a livid and almost post-apocalyptic drama about what it means to hold media power. Four Oscars also a Faye Dunaway and to the script – for an epochal film, an unprecedented journey into the human mind and into the rooms of television power. Unmatched masterpiece. Available on Google Play.

… And Justice for All (1979)

We close with the great and poisonous final monologue that the defense lawyer Al Pacino hurls at its client at the end of … And justice for all, co-written by Barry Levinson and directed by a Norman Jewison in a state of grace. A crazy film, always poised between human drama and black comedy, with a protagonist who in the end can no longer resist the moral weight of his actions and is produced in an amazing soliloquy. Oscar nomination for Pacino and the script, a very high moment within the procedural sub-genre. Original and reckless film, as only free cinema can be. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes.