Five great roles in series or movies by Zoë Kravitz after the premiere of “The Batman”

With the arrival of batman to national and international cinemas, many have wondered how it will Zoe Kravitz In the role of cat womansince this is a character that, in all its versions, has generated different interests.

We well know that the actress, along with Robert Pattinson, mark a new beginning in the adaptations of the hero of Gotham cityso the looks of the fans of Batman and the critics are upon them.

Nevertheless, For Kravitz, her role as Catwoman could mark a great milestone in her career as an actress.

We know that the daughter of Lenny Kravitz Y Lisa Bonet has already stood out in other productions, such as in The Road Withinfrom 2014, where she played an anorexic girl who had many parallels between her character and herself.

Zoë Kravitz, who grew up in the public eye due to her super famous parents, He knew how to grow personally and professionallyand this has been demonstrated with each of the series and films in which he has participated.

His film career began with No Reservations, released in 2007, and from that film until this year, the actress has 29 more productions.

Among them are the following:

X-Men: First Class (2011)

Divergent (2014)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The Road Within (2014)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Spider-Man: A new universe (2018) and Kimi (2022).

That’s not all, since we can also see it in series like Big Little Liesfrom HBO, and High Fidelityfrom Hulu, where she turned out to be one of the most loved and applauded performers by viewers.





If you want to know more about our new “Catwoman”, here we leave you her five best roles in series and movies before Batman:

The Divergent Series (2014-2016): In this saga, the 33-year-old actress played Christinethe best friend of Tris Prior and who becomes a vital part of the new beginning of the protagonist in Dauntless, faction to which they belong.

Fantastic Beasts (2016-2018): Here, Zoë brought to life Leta Lestrangea pure-blood witch born into the supremacist pure-blood Lestrange family.

This role earned Kravitz thousands of applause, as he he played a very different character than the ones his fans knew.

In 2015, Kravitz was part of Mad Max: Fury Road, where he gave life to Toast, one of the “five wives”the prized possessions of the evil Immortan Joe.

In mad max, she was also part of the film’s official soundtrack.

Big Little Lies: in the HBO series, the artist played Bonnie Carlsona character that earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

High Fidelity: In the HULU series, Kravitz played Robyn “Rob” Brooks a woman struggling with a life of failed relationships.