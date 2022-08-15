Five Halle Berry Hits You Can’t Miss

Born on August 14, 1966, Halle Berry is one of the most recognized actresses in the Hollywood industry, has participated in multiple successful projects and has an impressive career in film. In honor of her birthday, we recommend five must-see movies from this actress.

BERRY LIFE

The actress was born in Cleveland, United States, was raised solely by her mother after the separation of her parents at the age of eight approximately. At 14, she won the title of Miss Teen-All American, and was a finalist for Miss North America and Miss World.

His career in the artistic world happens after he studies journalism and acting in his hometown, and moves to Chicago to act in shows and television, until he manages to make his debut in the world of cinema thanks to director Spike Lee in ‘Fever Wild’.

This is how she emerges towards a career that plummets in the following years of her life, until she became the first black actress to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Monster’s Ball’.

X MEN

In the year 2000, the actress decided to venture into the world of superhero movies with her role as Storm in X-Men, a group of beings that possess incredible and dangerous powers that lead to genetic mutations. Guided by Professor Xavier for the correct use and service of good with their powers, they must fight against a threat of the same caliber.

This was followed by a series of X-Men films in which Berry also participated.

Where to see it: Disney+.

THE PAST DOOMS US (MONSTER’S BALL)

Berry plays Leticia Musgrove, the protagonist of the story that tells how the life of a racist prison officer will change when he meets the widow of a convict executed in the electric chair. They establish a relationship that, over time, ideas and interests lead to confusion.

Where to see it: HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

CATWOMAN (CATWOMAN)

In this film, the actress would again put herself in the shoes of a superheroine, this time with Catwoman, who bears the name of Patience and works in a cosmetics company. One day she finds herself at the wrong time and overhears a conversation that she shouldn’t, to keep the secret, she is killed, however, she is resurrected endowed with strength, agility and better senses to be a heroine who keeps her balance on a fine line of good. and evil.

Where to see it: HBOMax.

GOTHIKA

The film takes us through the life of Dr. Miranda Grey, a dedicated and successful criminal psychologist who one day wakes up to discover that the patient is in the same mental institution where she works, without remembering the murder she committed and for which she is there. She soon discovers that her husband was brutally murdered three days ago and the evidence indicates that it was her.

Where to see it: iTunes Guatemala and YouTube.

911: DEADLY CALL (THE CALL)

Jordan, played by Berry, is a veteran operator of an emergency call center, who is very affected by a report of a woman that ends in a tragic way, so she decides to be on the front line and teach her other colleagues. The film takes place mostly when a young woman calls the line because she is kidnapped and works with Jordan to save her life.

Where to see it: HBOMax.

RETURN IN 2022

After a few years without being present in the industry, the actress will return in 2022 with Moonfall, a film in which she stars as Jocinda Fowler, and is about how a mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit and sends it into a direct collision with the Earth at full speed.