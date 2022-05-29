Five HBO productions where mystery reigns – FayerWayer

the gender of mystery is one of the most prominent today, especially in the critically acclaimed series, many of them available on hbo max.

That is why this time we bring you a selection of productions where the mystery stands out to marathon from the sofa:

Big Little Lies

This HBO Max original series has the synopsis: “The stories of three mothers of first graders whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel to the point of murder.”

Under the direction of Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies” stars an all-star cast made up of Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, along with Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.

Pretty Little Liars

Full of mystery and intrigue and based on a series of best sellers written by Sara Shepard, this drama tells the story of four teenage friends: Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer, played by Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisariorespectively.

Pretty Little Liars has the synopsis: “It has been three years since Alison who was the queen of the group disappeared. Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily continue their lives even though they have drifted apart. Now in high school, each girl is facing different challenges when anonymous text messages from “A” threaten to expose all of her secrets. Who is “A” and how does he know so much?”

The Undoing

Nicole Kidman stars in this HBO Max original thriller directed by Academy Award winner Susanne Bier and written by David E. Kelley.

The miniseries features the synopsis: “A therapist’s life falls apart after learning her husband may be responsible for a catastrophe..”

The White Lotus

Created by Mike White, this is another HBO Max miniseries with the following premise: “The adventures and misadventures of a tropical resort staff and a group of guests over the course of a week.”

The series has 6 episodes and the participation of Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahnain addition to sydney sweeneywhom we have seen in the popular Euphoria.

The Staircase

Finally, there is this story inspired by real events and that was just released on the platform. The Staircase tells the story of writer and war veteran Michael Peterson after the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen in 2001.

The series is currently on the air, with new episodes weekly until June 9 on HBO Max.