Five healthy foods that are eaten incorrectly

A healthy diet is one that provides the nutrients the body needs to maintain proper functioning, preserve or restore health, minimize the risk of disease and ensure proper growth and development, among others.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, to achieve this, daily consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, milk, meat, poultry and fish and vegetable oil in adequate and varied quantities is necessary.

Information from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ensures that adding a variety of colors to the plate is one of the best ways to eat healthy. “Dark green leafy vegetables, oranges, and tomatoes—even fresh herbs—are packed with vitamins, fiber, and minerals. Adding frozen peppers, broccoli, or onions to stews and tortillas increases color and nutrients.

However, on some occasions the consumption of certain foods is not done in the appropriate way, which means that the body does not obtain the indicated nutritional benefits. Some of the foods with which mistakes are made the most are, for example, apples, broccoli, potatoes and pasta, among others.

Apple: A number of health benefits are attributed to this fruit. According to information from the wellness and health portal Tua Saúde, the apple is rich in carotenoids and flavonoids, bioactive compounds with antioxidant properties that help prevent some diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular problems and even Alzheimer’s disease.

Additionally, it is rich in fiber and has a low glycemic index, which helps to prolong satiety and decrease appetite throughout the day, thus promoting weight loss. However, one of the mistakes that is made when consuming it is peeling it and it is precisely in its shell where more fiber and other nutrients are found. To avoid removing its skin, it can be washed very well with clean water and in this way it will be clean to consume.

Broccoli: In this food, mistakes for its consumption can be made in the way it is prepared. “Broccoli contains some heat-sensitive, water-soluble vitamins. This means that boiling is not the best method if you want to preserve all the good nutrients you have, “says an article published in the middle. OK Daily and written by White Sword.

The cited source indicates that by preparing this vegetable in this way, water-soluble vitamins are lost, so the most recommended option is to steam it quickly or in a frying pan for a few minutes, with the idea that it retains as much of its nutrients.

Potatoes: This food is rich in slow-absorbing carbohydrates that provide energy to the body. Potatoes contain three-fourths water and a low amount of fat. In addition, they provide folic acid, potassium, vitamin C and fiber, according to information from the Better with Health portal. It is very common for people to consume them pureed or fried and that is when they stop being healthy.

In the first case, accompaniments are normally added that can generate harmful effects on the body such as butter or whole milk that can affect people with lactose intolerance, in addition to the risk of increasing its glycemic index. Eating them fried is adding fat that can also be harmful. Therefore, the recommendation is to steam them and consume them in moderate portions. They can also be baked, for example.

Pasta: There are several ways to prepare this food, but mistakes can be made in the cooking process. According to the publication of OK Daily, the more the pasta is cooked, the more fiber is lost. Additionally, when it is cooked in excess, it increases its glycemic index, which means that it is digested more quickly and a short time later the person may experience hunger.

Pears: They are very versatile fruits that provide various benefits to the body. They are rich in a fiber called pectin, vitamins A, C and B9, minerals such as magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, calcium and copper, and antioxidant compounds.

However, like the apple, sometimes people make the mistake of peeling them to eat them and when this happens, a significant amount of fiber can be lost. Pectin is a carbohydrate that increases satiety and slows down the absorption of sugars and fats, facilitating the task of losing weight, for example.