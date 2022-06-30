Five healthy habits to protect our emotions and take care of well-being

If something becomes palpable in our day to day it is that our thoughts generate emotions, and then the body experiences and reacts according to how one feels. For example, negative thoughts lead us to negative emotions, generating anxiety and low self-esteem.

Instead, the positive ones, improve mood and predispose us in a better way to face the routine. Negative emotions ignored are ‘accumulated’ in the body and have a harmful impact on our physical, mental and social sphere. A recurring case is that of anguish and fear. Sustained, they cause anxiety that, if not treated, can lead to sleep disorders, digestive, concentration and/or work performance problems, social isolation or can also lead to other physical or mental health disorders.

Therefore, it is very important to listen to oneself, paying attention to the sensations of each part of the body and asking for help when we feel without tools or overwhelmed by the situation we are going through. In line with this theme, Luciano Lutereau, Psychoanalyst, Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor of Psychology (UBA)was expressed in relation to those who do not accept their emotions.

Wellness

They generally have a tendency to be reactive—that is, they run away from what they feel—and thus fixate on rigid emotional patterns. The most common case of reactive emotion is anxiety, indicated the specialist, adding: The anxious person has a poor emotionality, because his feeling is transferred to the body’s nervousness and thus also affects the body with irritation and hyperactivity, in search of effects that never achieve calm..

see also

In addition, he added that this projection towards the outside is what differentiates anxiety from anguish, to the extent that the latter is an affect of interiority, associated with an internal conflict that -in the best of cases- establishes the reflection. However, anguish has the problem that it is the affect that inhibits being able to feel other emotions.

see also

Emotions are healthy when they are complex and interrelated; what is not healthy is always feeling the same and in the same way. For example, I can feel anger in a certain situation, but by itself hostility is not bad or reprehensible, the question is what course of action does it impose and what elaboration does the person who feels it make, mentioned Lutereau, who insisted that a healthy person does not it is the one that does not suffer, but the one that can do so from a non-reactive point of view, with the ability to integrate different emotions.

see also

So how do we achieve a better quality of life?

Above all, it is essential to keep in mind that emotions are not static. So if we are in a difficult moment, going through unpleasant emotions, knowing that they will not last forever, but that it is important to listen to them since they will want to draw the attention of those who feel them in one way or another.

The body is wise and always gives us signals to be able to return to balance. Leading a healthy lifestyle considering all our spheres and having healthy habits contributes to having a better quality of life and going through those moments with more tools.

In addition, it is important to seek professional help if situations overwhelm us or we do not know how to return to a state of well-being.

Some healthy habits also help us protect our emotions. For example:

– Perform physical activity (at least 30 minutes daily). It is a good tempering of emotions, because it allows there to be a distance between our thoughts and the elaboration, and by imposing a cut that avoids ruminations and persistence.

nutrition

– Adequate nutrition (Eat plenty of water, fruits and vegetables and reduce the consumption of foods rich in fat, alcohol, ultra-processed foods). Adequate brain nutrition maintains the structural and functional integrity of neurons, helping to maintain emotional balance.

– Rest (achieve a restful sleep, if possible 8 hours a day). As with physical activity, a scene cannot be inhabited continuously and sometimes a cut is necessary. The night and the dream are a privileged instance to daily rediscover that other scene. In addition, the immune system uses this time to regenerate itself, so sleeping well restores and strengthens it.

– Dedicate time to family, friends and leisure; have a recreational, social moment and relate to the bonds. There are numerous scientific studies that show that strong social ties are related to a longer life, and social isolation or loneliness, with health problems.

– Connect with yourself. It helps to have a moment of reflection and listen to the body, in addition to reducing stress (meditation, breathing exercises, yoga or others).

Our emotional and psychological well-being includes our thinking, feeling and acting. Following this premise, Disneywhich is committed to promoting healthy habits and providing a healthy, flexible and inclusive work environment, proposes the World Wellness Week between June 27 and July 1 for its members. In it, it seeks to make visible the importance of having a healthy life, in balance and equilibrium through virtual and face-to-face internal resources and activities that help promote the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of those who are part of the company.

“We launched this initiative because comprehensive health is our main condition for human development and it is essential to take care of it, preserve it and enhance it. We are biopsychosocial beings, and our health is influenced by our lifestyle and environment in which we live. Our customs , culture and habits that we practice will have direct repercussions on our well-being, concluded Yasmin ClarosMedical Specialist in Occupational Medicine for Disney (MN 140677).