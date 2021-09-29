Five high-alcohol streaming movies …

Alcoholism has been featured on the big screen in many feature films. These are the five most recent streaming titles.

American cinema (but not only) has always brought the human drama of characters internally corrupted by a self-destructive instinct to the big screen. Very often the means to annihilate one’s own conscience and the pains it endures has revealed itself in the form of a bottle. Socially accepted in a different way than other addictions – especially in the United States – thealcoholism it has been told to the cinema through films that have exposed different but equally dramatic aspects in their own way. In addition to four of the most acclaimed stars and stripes productions, however, we wanted to include a fifth title that represents a variation on the original theme, provocative in its ambiguity but absolutely worthy of attention. So here are five streaming movies that tell the disease – today’s trend is to categorize it as such, and with good reason we add – of alcoholism. Enjoy the reading.

Away from Las Vegas

Flight

A Star Is Born

Go back to winning

Another round

Away from Las Vegas (1995)

We could only start from the film that gave the Oscar to Nicolas Cage for a painful performance free from any pattern. Set among the sparkling but also icy, alienating lights of the American city of vice par excellence, Away from Las Vegas possesses a dramatic progression of great emotional depth, which accompanies the protagonist towards his destiny. Academy Award nominations also for directing Mike Figgis, for the script and the best leading actress Elizabeth Shue, also capable of a capital proof. A “cursed” and heartbreaking film. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

Flight (2012)

Flight: The Italian trailer of the film with Denzel Washington

A film that begins with one of the most shocking and (cinematically speaking) spectacular plane crashes ever seen, and then develops as a drama about a pilot who cannot break away from the bottle. Robert Zemeckis organizes Flight with flair and a sense of drama, Denzel Washington best interprets a charismatic as well as ambiguous, complex character. An extraordinary one stands out in the supporting cast John Goodman, though Kelly Reilly, James Badge Dale And Melissa Leo in a single sequence they are not outdone. Dense film, layered in the levels of reading, full of moments of strong pathos. Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Screenplay. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes.

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star Is Born: The First Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

For the debut behind the camera Bradley Cooper chooses to bring one of the most classic melodramas back to the big screen, adapting it in a contemporary way. A Star Is Born it undoubtedly rests on the great alchemy between the actor / director and the co-star Lady Gaga. Moments of great music for a very solid drama in the narrative framework, well directed and excellently interpreted by a cast that also sees precious Sam Elliott. Many Oscar nominations, the only award to the song Shallow: the moment in which it is sung by the two on stage is one of the most exciting scenes of our times. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.

Winning again (2020)

Return to Win: The Italian Film Trailer – HD

Solid sports drama by the same author he gave us Warrior. A Ben Affleck determined to get involved, he bravely faces the role of a man who after the tragedy rediscovers the will to live thanks to a group of high school students and their basketball team. Go back to winning keeps what it promises, entertains and moves without easy enticement to the public. A sincere and well-built product around a protagonist whose personal story can be glimpsed behind the character. And perhaps for this very reason it moves even more. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, NOW.

Another Round (2020)

Another Round: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Since the time of the mighty Festen Thomas Vinterberg it has accustomed us to a type of cinema that questions social institutions, undermining certainties and psychological / emotional validity. Another round he tries the impervious road to tell the desire for freedom from the imposed patterns of a group of men who decided to deal with a controlled and precise way of drinking. An experiment destined to make people discuss, to shake consciences and common thinking. The director is a great one Mads Mikkelsen they put up scene after scene a portrait of a complex protagonist, with whom one feels empathy even in the least acceptable choices. Here comes the Oscar for best international film and the nomination for direction and screenplay. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.