Five Hollywood celebrities with a Latin twin

Life has great mysteries for which it is difficult to have the answers and there are some that ensure that each person has 5 equal to them.

Here we will show you these five actresses from Hollywood who found their latin twins show us this theory.

Ellen Pompeo and Ludwika Paleta

These two actresses are so alike that if they met in person, I’m sure they would have a big scare.

On the other hand, what makes them more similar is the color of their skin and their eyes, both almond green.

Yes Ellen Pompeo She could perfectly play a mother of two babies and Ludwika Paleta would be a great doctor.

Here we leave you a small comparison.

Photos: Special

Barbara Mori and Megan Fox

Yes, even if you can’t believe it when you read itBarbara Mori and Megan Fox they have an amazing resemblance.

In addition, not only physically, since both actresses show day after day how good they are at their work as well as their dedication to being mothers.

Their green eyes and how good the red color feels on their lips can give us aclue how much they look alike.

Check this photo.

Photos: Special

Jennifer Lopez and her true twin

And since we’re on the topic of similarities, we can’t leave out Jennifer Lopez and her true twin.

She is Connie Peña who is officially the double of J.LO around the world.

Connie is an actress and businesswoman and also has Mexican descent.

When you see this photo you will find it hard to believe that they are not J.LO if not accompanied by Connie.

The singer and actress on several occasions recognized Conny as his only imitator and it is seen that they have a great relationship.

Selena Gomez and Sofia Solares

Probably one of the people who could be blood sisters is the case of SElena Gomez and Sofia Solari.

Sofia went viral precisely because of the resemblance she has to the singer and actress Selena Gomez And boy can no one deny it.

Solares takes advantage of this resemblance to recreate some iconic Gomez looks.

Photos: special

Penelope Cruz and Ana de la Reguera

Probably one of the most famous in the world is similar between Ana de la Reguera and the Spanish Penélope Cruz.

Both look so much alike that if we didn’t know that Penelope is from another continent, They could even be sisters.

In addition, the two actresses are talented and always stand out in all their projects.

Check out this photo of Ana de la Reguera and Penelope Cruz and tell us your verdict.

Photos: Special

Now that you’ve seen five Hollywood actresses with their Latina twins,who do you look like?