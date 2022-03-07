Five Hollywood movies starring pets

There are times when the real Hollywood movie stars Are the pets.

The Cradle of Great Stories knows that puppies and kittens, upon entering our families, can change life and fill us with incredible adventures. Although many of these stories come from his creative minds, they are also based on real events.

Here we select five unmissable movies that will make you laugh and get excited about the love that pets can deliver.

Marley and Me

This comedy, released in 2008, is Based on a true story. Taking the memoir of John Grogan, a columnist for an American newspaper, they added to their cast Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston.

Tape tells the story of John and Jennynewlyweds decide to add to their family a Marley (baptized in honor of the reggae singer), a small and playful retriever dog that brightens their days for more than 10 years.

A film that, we promise, it will make you both laugh and cry.

dr dolittle

This is one of the classic movies about pets. Eddie Murphy interprets the Dr John Dolittlewho has the power to communicate with animals.

This was a gift he had since he was a child, but he regained it one night when he almost ran over a stray dog ​​and listen to the animal speak to you. While he receives pets of all kinds in his office, his colleagues begin to doubt his health.

On June 2020 the reversal of Dr. Dolittle was releasedstarring Robert Downey Jr.Tom Holland and Rami Malek.

benji

In this film, released in 1974, a couple of brothers decide to save and adopt a dog who lived infiltrated on the roof of his house, baptizing him as benji.

However, over time, it will be the puppy himself who must save the children, after some subjects tried to kidnap them.

The film was so successful that it spawned several sequels and made Higgins, the actor puppy, a true Hollywood star. On 2018 a new version was madewhich can be found at Netflix.

Seventeen

Seventeen tells the story of Hector, a young person living in a juvenile social adjustment center who has trouble communicating. His life changes when he starts a dog therapyone of them is Sheepwith whom he has a very special relationship.

The story takes on dramatic overtones when they tell him that his friend cannot continue sharing with him, since she will be given up for adoption. This is a Spanish movie that you can find on Netflix.

Always by your side

This 2009 film touches your soul, it is uOne of the cutest and most exciting stories about pets. It is starring Richard Gere, who decides to adopt Haciko, an Akita puppy who becomes his best friend. They have such a special bond that the furry one always accompanied his owner to the train station, and waited for him when he came back.

Always by your side is an adaptation of Hachikō Monogatari, a Japanese film. It is based on a real event, if you visit the shibuya station there is a statue in honor of the faithful puppy.

The Hachiko’s story also inspired a chapter of the animated series Futurama. In the episode, Phillip J. Fry reminds his puppy Seymour Diera that he waited for him all his life without knowing that he loved her was frozen.

