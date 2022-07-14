Five horror movies to binge on HBO Max

Horror productions that you should know about on HBO Max. (HBO Max, Warner Bros., Dynamo Productions)

When you don’t know what to see, Are you one of those who are looking for a lot of terror and at the highest level? If so, you got to where it was, since in terms of living the cinematographic panic, hbo max It is made up of a catalog that is at stake for being one of the best in the war of streaming. Next, we update you with the most popular so far.

Pray for us

A journalist discovers a series of apparent miracles from a young woman who claims to have been visited by the Virgin Mary. (Sony Pictures)

This horror and religious story tells about the work of journalist Gerry Fenn, who investigates a young deaf and dumb girl who apparently, after an alleged visit from the Virgin Mary, has the gifts of hearing, speaking and healing the sick. However, as people come in search of his miracles, horrific events happen around them; so Gerry begins to wonder if the phenomena are the work of the virgin or something much more sinister.

This feature film stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan (PS I love you), Cricket Brown (wake-up), William Sadler (Escape dream), katie aselton (The Devil has a Name) Y Cary Elwes (Liar Liar).

The glow

“The Shining” film directed by Stanley Kubrick. (Warner Bros.)

In this adaptation of Stephen King, Jack Nicholson plays one of his most iconic roles, playing Jack Torrance, a man who, accompanied by his wife and son, arrives at a very elegant and isolated hotel called the Overlook, in Colorado. But he does not do it as a guest, but as a caretaker during the months that it is closed due to snow. However, shortly after settling in, Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders; In addition, strange and chilling paranormal phenomena happen.

Apart from Nicholson, The glow has in his cast Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, Danny Lloyd, Barry Nelson and Philip Stone; among others.

Nightmare on Hell Street II

A family arrives at a house where several crimes had been committed five years earlier. (HBOMax)

“Freddy is back…and he wants revenge. When teenager Jesse Walsh moves to Elm Street, Freddy Krueger begins to appear in his nightmares. This time Freddy takes possession of Jesse’s body every time he falls asleep, using Jesse to kill…and there’s nothing he can do to stop it.” This is how the service hbo max describes her.

His cast is made up of: Mark Patton (Scream), Robert Englund (Choose or die), kim myers (Letters from a murderer) Y Robert Russell (killers from beyond); among other secondary talents.

Nightmare on ELM Street 3

Chuck Russell is the director of “A Nightmare on Hell Street 3: The Dream Warriors.” (HBOMax)

Considerable time after the incidents on Elm Street, young Nancy has become a psychiatrist specializing in dream therapy, but Freddy is not far behind, since he is also still active and reappears in dreams. So Nancy gathers them together in order to find a way to stop him; which leads patients to learn and develop special abilities in their dreams.

This delivery is starred again by Robert Englund, this time accompanied by Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon Y Patricia Arquette; among others.

cursed cry

“Llanto maldito” is a 2021 Colombian film, directed by Andrés Beltrán and starring Paula Castaño, Andres Londoño, Alanna de la Rossa and Carolina Ribón. (HBOMax)

Sara and Óscar are going through difficult times as a couple, so, in order to breathe new life and save their marriage, they decide to take a short vacation in a cabin in the woods with their two children. However, life has other plans for them, since when they arrive they do not find the rest they are looking for and instead they begin to witness increasingly strange events that stun them. Events like what? The family begins to feel the presence of a woman stalking the house.

