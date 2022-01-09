five in Empoli with two goals from Raspadori and Scamacca

The Emilians win 5-1 with two goals from the young forwards after Berardi’s penalty at the opening. Henderson, the momentary peer of the Tuscans

The Sassuolo grinds football and nets againstEmpoli. The neroverdi win 5-1 at Castellani with a superlative performance, breaking free in the 12th minute with the penalty of Berardi and spreading thanks to the doublets of Raspadori (at 24 ‘and 71’) and the substitute Scamacca (at 67 ‘and 92’). For Tuscans, the flicker of Henderson at 16 ‘: the expulsion of Viti in the quarter of an hour of the resumption sets up the stage for the show of the men of Dionisi.

THE MATCH

The Sassuolo signs the five a Empoli and re-embraces a victory that was missing from three games. Dionisi’s men impose themselves 5-1 with a superlative performance from the offensive department, facilitated by the expulsion of Viti at the key moment of the match. The Emilians take the field with a more convinced attitude and in the first minutes engage Vicario several times, attentive to the attempts of Raspadori, Harroui and Berardi. The Tuscans make a lot of mistakes at the exit and at 12 ‘they cut their legs by themselves: Henderson catches Berardi in the penalty area, in the exit phase, and Volpi concedes the penalty. From the disk Berardi shoot centrally and beat Vicario for the deserved 1-0. They pass just 4 ‘and Empoli finds the same with Henderson, Quick in punishing Advice on a ball not removed by Maxime Lopez on a cross from Pinamonti. The match thrives on intense flare-ups, on both sides: Sassuolo pushes on the left with the Rogerio-Kyriakopoulos axis and lights up on Berardi’s personal initiatives and Raspadori. It was the latter who invented the 2-1 goal, starting on the trocar with the ball and then swerving to the edge of the area and slipping into the corner. Cutrone detects the injured Di Francesco and together with Pinamonti he begins to fill the area, acting as a point of reference and with the banks, but Consiglio is attentive on the few occasions when he is called into question.

The start of the second half lives of some jolts until the quarter of an hour, when the game changes definitively: Viti receives two yellow cards in just over a minute and leaves Empoli in ten. Sassuolo inserts Scamacca and punishes with its speed and quality. At 67 ‘ Raspadori steals the ball from Tonelli, Berardi flies into the opponent’s area and serves a Scamacca the assist of the comfortable 3-1. Shortly after the attacker invents a blow from the edge that Vicario raises on the crossbar with a miraculous intervention, but on the counter Raspadori is the fastest and supports 4-1 on the net. Sassuolo is a joy for the eyes, Empoli is too wrong in setting up and digs their own pit with individual errors. A Scamacca, in full recovery, the happy task of rounding the score to 5-1 by placing Frattesi’s delightful assist on the net. The neroverdi win again a month after the success against Lazio, hooking the Tuscans with 28 points. The Andreazzoli gang has only two points in their last four games.

REPORT CARDS

Vicar 6.5 – The best of yours. This is enough to photograph Empoli’s defensive disaster, in a match with five goals conceded. Providential at the start of the game, he can do nothing about the goals conceded. And there are many.

Henderson 6 – He stains his performance with the ingenuity that costs the avoidable penalty at the start, he redeems himself with his first goal in Serie A. In attacking projection he is the most interesting of his, he struggles in coverage. Too much.

Screws 4.5 – Two yellow cards in one minute change the tide of a match that, at that moment, was still open. Especially the second yellow remains an inexplicable mistake.

Raspadori 8 – A feast for the eyes. Double, very precious ball recovered on the occasion of the 3-1 that directs the game, many opportunities created for himself and for his team-mates. The leap in quality is coming.

Scamacca 8 – He enters, scores two goals, with one shot he propels another. He arrives at the match addressed and with Empoli on their knees, but what more can you ask for?

Berardi 7.5 – He ends up on the scoreboard only for the penalty, but many dangers of Sassuolo arise from his feet. The assist for Scamacca’s first goal is worth more than half a goal, in general it often makes the difference.

THE TABLE

EMPOLI – SASSUOLO 1-5

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar 6.5; Marchizza 5.5 (1 ‘st Tonelli 5), Viti 4.5, Ismajli 5, Stojanovic 5.5; Henderson 6, Stulac 5 (1 ‘st Ricci 6), Zurkowski 5.5; Bajrami 5.5 (19 ‘st Fiamozzi 5.5); Pinamonti 6 (32 ‘st Asllani sv), Di Francesco 6 (30’ pt Cutrone 6). Available Ujkani, Furlan, Pezzola, Rizza, Damiani, La Mantia, Mancuso. Herds Andreazzoli 5.5.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Tips 5.5; Rogerio 6.5 (32 ‘st Muldur sv), Ferrari 6, Chiriches 6.5 (32’ st Ayhan sv), Toljan 5.5; M. Lopez 6.5; Harroui 6 (16 ‘st Frattesi 6,5); Kyriakopoulos 6.5, Raspadori 8, Berardi 7.5 (44 ‘st Ruan sv); Defrel 6 (17 ‘st Scamacca 8). Available: Pegolo, Satalino, Aucelli, Abubakar, Mata. Annex Dionisi 7.

Markers: 12 ‘Berardi ref. (S), 16 ‘Henderson (E), 24’ Raspadori (S), 67 ‘Scamacca (S), 71’ Raspadori (S), 92 ‘Scamacca (S)

Ammonites: Berardi (S), Kyriakopoulos (S), M. Lopez (S)

Expelled: Screws (E)

Referee: Foxes

THE STATISTICS

This is the first time that Sassuolo have scored five goals in an away match in Serie A.

No player has taken part in more goals than Domenico Berardi in the current Serie A (eighteen participations like Dusan Vlahovic).

Since the beginning of November 2021, Domenico Berardi has been the player who has participated in the most goals in the current championship (12 participations resulting from six goals and six assists).

Domenico Berardi has participated in twelve goals in his last ten matches against newly promoted teams in Serie A thanks to eight goals and four assists.

On Sunday Berardi scored double figures for the fifth time in a Serie A championship: since 2013/14 (since playing in the competition) only Immobile (7), Belotti (6), Quagliarella (6) have collected more seasons of A in double digits.

Giacomo Raspadori is the youngest player with at least six goals in the current league.

Third double by Giacomo Raspadori in Serie A after those against Milan and Spezia.

Three of the last four goals scored in Serie A by Giacomo Raspadori have come from outside the box: no striker has scored more goals than the green-and-black player from outside the area in the current championship (three goals including Giovanni Simeone and Zlatan Ibrahimovic).

Lian Henderson is the fifth Scotsman in history to score in Serie A, after Denis Law, Graeme Souness, Joe Jordan and Aaron Hickey.

Gianluca Scamacca has already equaled the number of goals scored in the entire last championship (eight).

Considering the last two Serie A championships (2020/21 and 2021/22), Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca are two of the three youngest players with at least 3 multiple markings (including Dusan Vlahovic).

Sassuolo have scored at least two goals in their last seven Serie A away games: a record streak for the neroverdi.

Empoli’s worst home defeat in Serie A: the Tuscans had conceded five goals at home against Parma only once in December 1998. (3-5)

Mattia Viti is the youngest Italian player to have received a red card in the current Serie A; in general, the youngest of the defenders to collect an expulsion in the current tournament.

Empoli are the team that has conceded the most goals (ten) in the first 15 minutes of play in this league.

50th presence for Vlad Chiriches with the Sassuolo shirt, counting all the competitions.

50th presence for Maxime Lopez with the Sassuolo shirt, counting all the competitions.