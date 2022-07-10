Five injured in shooting on Coney Island boardwalk in New York

Five people were injured last morning in a shooting recorded in the historic Coney Island Boardwalk, one of the busiest summer spots in New York, authorities announced today.

The incident took place around 2:00 in the morning, when an individual opened fire on a large group of people who participated in an apparent improvised party, according to local media.

Authorities have confirmed that five individuals were injured by gunshots, one of whom is in critical condition, and that more than two dozen bullets were recovered at the crime scene.

For now, no arrests related to the case have been announced nor are the motives for the shooting known.

Three other people were shot during the night in different incidents in New York, which has accumulated a significant number of violent episodes in recent days, which have claimed several lives.

Like other cities in the United States, since the start of the pandemic, the Big Apple has seen a clear increase in crimes with firearms, although the trend stopped in the first half of this year, according to the latest official data.

Between January and June, gun violence in New York fell by 13% compared to the same period in 2021 and the number of victims (dead and injured) due to shooting also fell by a considerable 11%, although the rest of crimes in one city increased which has been gradually recovering activity after the break caused by covid-19.

The Mayor of New York Eric Adams, who began his term in January, prevailed over his rivals by promising that his priority would be to reduce violence in the city.