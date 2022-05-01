Five jewels of auteur cinema at the D’A festival

The Barcelona Film Festival, better known as D’A, kicked off on April 28 in style, with 1,200 seats sold for the long-awaited Alcarràs, second feature by Carla Simón. After such a magnificent kick-off, films by such acclaimed filmmakers as Bruno Dumont, Joanna Hogg, Nadav Lapid or Hong Sang-soo, among countless new discoveries, have been scheduled. And until next weekend –depending on the tickets available, which is always a drama when we talk about the most celebrated film festival in Barcelona– there is the opportunity to enjoy the films of Mia Hansen-Løve, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Terrence Davies or Michel Franco, in addition to five wolvesa valuable coming-out by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, who will be in charge of lowering the curtain on this twelfth edition.

Still from ‘Bergman’s Island’, by Mia Hansen-Løve Archive

It is already known that there is no better way to travel than sitting in an armchair and watching a movie, especially when it comes to Bergmann’s Islandshot on the island of Fårö, where such mythical titles as Person (1966) or Secrets of a marriage (1973), two classics from the most international of Swedes. Hansen-Løve she splits the film in two again, as if in a mirror, and draws inspiration from her personal experiences, this time from her breakup with fellow director Olivier Assayas, to unfold into the characters of Vicky Krieps and Mia Wasikowska, who fill the screen like two curious variations of herself. In the first part, which is like the prologue of a horror film, the Catalan critic Jordi Costa appears, also playing a version of himself, who has fulfilled the dream of any professional colleague: to cross the screen to find himself in a film by the best French director of her generation, and nothing less than in the house of Ingmar Bergman himself, converted into a theme park for fans, much to the chagrin of his sullen neighbors.

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa closes the festival with her first feature film, a film with tears and many emotions

That Hansen-Løve has turned the father of her daughter into Tim Roth, albeit in a magnificent film, is a clear case of revenge towards her former partner. The always unpleasant British actor also travels to Acapulco, hand in hand with Michael Francowhich already addressed him in chronic (2015). in the interesting sun downis the heir to a pig empire who, trapped in a kind of existential drift, leaves everything to dedicate himself to chaining Coronitas in the aforementioned Mexican resort.

Still from ‘Benediction’ by Terrence Davis Archive

Much more hypnotic and sensory is the trip through Colombia proposed by Memorythe last film of the thai Weerasethakul -winner of the Palme d’Or with Uncle Boonmee remembers his past lives (2010)–, where a Tilda Swinton with a reasonable level of Spanish language crosses the country in search of the origin of a strange sound that, after waking her up in the middle of the night, keeps her up at night until the end of the film. The transposition of the crypto-poetic universe of the director of tropical malady (2004) to a Latin dimension makes it more understandable, but it is no less fascinating for that. The Colombian topic of magical realism has not destroyed the magic of this elusive filmmaker, whose conceptual work remains on display until May 22 at the Fabra i Coats contemporary art center in Barcelona under the title of periphery at night.

Veteran Terrence Davis comments on the life of Siegfried Sassoon, poet, homosexual and conscientious objector

At 76 years old, the teacher Terence Davis, not in vain considered the most exquisite living British filmmaker, does not seem as interested in traveling in space as in time. After shaping the life of Emily Dickinson in her previous film, story of a passion (2016), in blessing glosses the existence of another of his favorite poets, Siegfried Sassoon (no relation to the hairdresser), who experienced first-hand the horrors of the First World War, in which, as we are eloquently reminded, millions of people died. The film, which owes its title to the poet’s late conversion to Catholicism, has something of a testament to it, for we can guess to what extent Davies can identify with the writer, homosexual, conscientious objector and above all as elegantly lyrical as all that impressive work that has been unfolding, without haste, since that already distant first trilogy, released in the early eighties, of which we find echoes in blessing.

Still from ‘Memory’, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul Archive

After eleven days and 127 films, the D’A will come to an end with the first feature of Alauda Ruiz de Azuawhich just rolled the second –the romcom It’s you, already for Netflix–. Although it sounds like a lullaby, five wolves it’s not so casual. The Catalan Laia Costa plays a 30-year-old who has just given birth and who, contrary to what the honeyed ads say, is not happy. On the contrary, she is exhausted, she does not sleep, she cries, and as if that were not enough, her partner has to go to work on the other side of Spain. She will also embark on a journey, but resignedly return to her father’s house, to meet again with a taciturn father (Ramón Barea), and a dry and distant mother, who carries her own problems and frustrations, embodied by the always so impressive Susi Sanchez. Sickness will make an appearance as well, and the festival won’t exactly end in a festive way. There will be tears, but also many emotions.