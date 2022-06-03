Five keys to wearing straightened hair like Zendaya

With 25 years, Zendaya is one of the most promising figures in Hollywood and has already starred in a string of hits: “Spiderman”, “Dune” and “Euphoria”. Her charisma and magnetism also made her a muse for luxury brands and a star figure in fashion events, as an icon and inspiration. Their hair He usually steals all eyes since the actress plays a lot with him.

For this reason, as a special guest at Fashion Week, she attended the parade of valentine with a look to stop to admire.

Zendaya, impeccable. Font. Vogue.

He made his appearance in a fuchsia three-piece tailored suit signed by valentine which has the detail that its fabric is ultralight, but not without texture: full of roses made with the same fabric, it seems a perfect mix between ethereal fashion and the necessary glamour.

The plunging neckline of the unbuttoned chiffon blouse played perfectly with her loose hair cut into an incredible long bob. Let’s see what are the secrets of Zendaya to carry the hair straightened and look so fabulous.

Law of balance: the hair must also be in accordance with the design because everything is styling

We refer to the pronounced neckline of Zendaya because, in addition to being spectacular, it is related to her hairstyle.

The way in which the hair is worn is key in any style. But let’s remember how important it is when wearing a strapless dress model that the hair is tied up so that the shoulders show off, which also stylizes the face and neck.

Thus, we see that the neckline is perfect to balance the midi straightened hair that falls to her shoulders.

Parting on the side: straightened hair but sixties style

Another of the tricks of the look of Zendaya It is vintage inspiration. The hot pink style that was crowned with XXL winter platforms in the same tone and also signed by valentine needed different elements to evoke the 60’s.

The straight hair but with the ends up, along with the parting on the side, was the key element to give a reinterpretation of how they wore the hair at that time the most modern girls.

The shine and brilliance of Zendaya’s hair: a magical product on healthy hair!

The “Euphoria” actress takes care of her hair with a strict moisturizing and nourishing routine once a week.

Use masks, don’t apply too much conditioner, except on the ends, and of course: for red carpets, you know you have a product that finishes dry hairstyles and gives them even more shine. It is applied during brushing and, as it has a watery finish, it does not leave residues and it does reflect even more light on the color of the hair. hairIt is incredible!

Zendaya’s long bob cut

The way the hair is cut is, of course, the biggest clue. Zendaya she cuts it and changes it several times according to her different characters and looks, but above all she loves those cuts that allow her to keep her hair whole with small worn interventions that give the impression of different layers of hair.

In reality, the cuts are at the height of the tips, which allows for that sixties game, like combed out, without weighing down the hair.

The bangs are false, since they are not trimmed, but instead are straight, straight strands gathered behind the ear. This frames the face and flatters all features.

Sixties style for Zendaya. Font. Vogue.

Zendaya bets on the redhead

The coppery effect of its brown base color makes dark red the perfect shade to enhance any colored or black and white look. In addition, the earth-colored makeup and the Egyptian eyeliner effect give her a deeper look in tune with the power of the straightened hair color. Spectacular!

And you, what are you waiting for to recreate this look of Zendaya at your next event?

Likewise, remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have any doubts. If you are confident and comfortable with a look that does not follow this rule, you have already hit the mark, without recipes!