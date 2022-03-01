Five killed in Russian bombing of Kiev TV tower

Five people have been killed and five others injured in this afternoon’s Russian shelling of the Kiev television tower, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported on its Facebook page.

For its part, The National Police has reported that a projectile hit an administrative building four-storey house on Dorohozhytskaya street (located next to the Kiev TV tower), and as a result there has been an explosion and a fire. Five people were evacuated.

“At 5:18 p.m. local time (3:18 p.m. GMT), the coordination center The operative of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kiev received a message that, as a result of the impact of an unknown enemy shell, an explosion occurred, followed by the burning of the four-story administrative building,” police said. Nacional on its Telegram channel.

According to the police, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have already started to extinguish the fire and evacuate people at the scene.

“At the moment, five citizens are known to have evacuated, one of whom was found in a bomb shelter,” police said.

Before launching the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that it was going to attack information and propaganda centers in Kiev and asked residents of nearby houses to leave.

After the bombing of the television tower, some channels have stopped broadcasting, as Efe has been able to verify.

“We warn Ukrainian citizens, used by Ukrainian nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev residents living near relay nodes, to leave their homes,” the Russian Defense Ministry had said. .

From Kiev, the adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, reported that Russian forces attacked the Kiev television tower.

“Putin’s Nazis Just Bombed the TV TowerGeraschenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

“The enemy is attacking the capital. The television tower has been damaged by two missiles, according to the first reports,” confirmed the state administration of the city of Kiev.

The substation that supplies electricity to the tower, as well as the hardware of the television itself, have been hit and damaged.