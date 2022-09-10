Five medical specialties in which artificial intelligence already brings great advances

The application of artificial intelligence in medicine is increasing. The AI enables machines to process and analyze medical data and facilitates accurate and faster diagnoses. In addition, they can speed up research times for the development of new drugs, improve the quality of life of dependent and elderly people or improve the monitoring of chronic patients. These are some specialties where the latest advances in AI are offering revolutionary results.

Dermatology

Skin cancer represents a third of all diagnosed cancer cases in the world and artificial intelligence (AI) has become a powerful tool for its early diagnosis.

According to data provided by the Spanish Association of Dermatology and Venereology AI is currently being used to establish precise differential diagnoses against common pathologies such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis or acne, as well as for the development of personalized therapeutic protocols and the prediction of medium and long-term results. It also plays a fundamental role in teledermatology, where remote diagnosis is supported by applications that allow image recognition.

In oncological dermatology, AI contributes to automate the diagnosis of skin tumorssince it allows differentiating between melanocytic and non-melanocytic lesions, even establishing more precise classifications within these two large tumor groups.

This is an advantage for the early diagnosis of skin cancer and helps to generate screening systems capable of prioritizing cases based on their severity. “Artificial intelligence allows patients with skin cancer to arrive at our consultations earlier,” says Dr. Antonio Martorell, a dermatologist at the Manises Hospital in Valencia.





At the same time, applications based on artificial intelligence are interesting for the design of models that generate prediction algorithms from anonymized data from patients. As an example, there are computational algorithms that make it possible to predict the metastatic progression of cutaneous melanoma based on genetic expression and microRNA data from the tumor itself. “AI offers us the possibility of determining, based on algorithmic predictions, which patients may have a worse prognosis. Big Data and the analysis of this data will allow us to better segment patients and personalize treatments more”, assures the doctor.

Outside the field of onco-dermatology, there are other interesting works of artificial intelligence led by dermatologists. One of them is the project Skiana-caredirected by Martorell himself, and consists of an application designed for smartphones that allows evaluating the severity of patients suffering juvenile acne. The user photographs himself with his mobile, so that the application is able to determine the degree of extension of the skin lesions and establish its severity. This computer model aims to educate the youth population in skin health and in turn identify patients who may need specialized dermatological care in the future in order to prevent the formation of scars, depending on the level of severity and profile. of acne detected.

patients with pain

Another application of artificial intelligence is the approach to pain. For example, the platform pain.com has recently incorporated a tele-rehabilitation tool called track. This digital physiotherapy application uses the camera of the mobile phone, tablet or laptop, so that its artificial intelligence system analyzes the positions and range of movement of the patient in real time. In this way, the person receives corrections through voice and text messages during the exercise.

The tool has already been tested in various centers in Spain such as the University Hospital of Torrejón (Madrid); the Vinapoló University Hospital (Elche); and the Ribera Povisa Hospital (Vigo), and physiotherapists and medical specialists have participated in its development and design. It is presented as an “alternative” to the “lack of a standard method of rehabilitation treatment” and makes it easier for patients, from home, to complete therapeutic exercises from any device.

“Physical exercise is essential in any rehabilitation process, but we see some difficulty for patients to comply with routines and adhere to treatment,” insists Jon Vital, CEO and co-founder of Trak.

Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer worldwide, with nearly two million new cases annually. The early detection of this tumor is essential and colonoscopy is the screening test par excellence, since thanks to advances in technology it offers increasingly better performance in the detection and removal of polyps.

The company fujifilm has recently incorporated in the equipment of the endoscopy areas the so-called cad-eyea software with a function for the characterization of colon polyps that uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system based on deep learningwhich is ‘learning’ from high-definition images and videos.





Thanks to this learning, it offers results to health professionals to improve the diagnosis of each patient, generating a histological prediction about the polyps suspicious that appear in the image with which it can be determined if they are hyperplastic or neoplastic. This technology detects and characterizes lesions, for the time being only in the lower digestive tract although, with time and constant ‘learning’ through updates, it will be able to do the same in the stomach and esophagus areas.

Combined with LCI chromoendoscopy, the Cad Eye system greatly improves detection in real time of colon polyps and adenomas, up to 100%, especially of flat serrated lesions that are very difficult to detect. In this way, when a suspicious polyp is detected within the endoscopic image, the equipment indicates the area where it is located, accompanied by an audible signal and without the need to carry out complicated operations, such as magnification and image capture, since automatically activated.

“Thus, it becomes a very useful software that facilitates the work of professionals and that helps to develop a training task in those endoscopists less experienced in the optical diagnosis of lesions, thus helping them with the diagnostic result. In addition, it has the potential to reduce the cost of histopathology by reducing the number of unnecessary biopsies of the samples collected during endoscopy”, says Pedro Mesquita, general manager of Fujifilm for Spain and Portugal.





breast cancer

Artificial intelligence through new systems with ‘deep learning’ technology is already capable of detecting suspicious breast cancer lesions both in digital mammography as in tomosynthesis, assigning them a score based on the probability of malignancy.

As support for radiologists in breast cancer screening, it will allow the detection of a greater number of cancers, which would be diagnosed in earlier stages, which would mean a better prognosis for the patient and the use of less aggressive treatments, explained Dr. Esperanza Elías, radiologist specialist in Artificial Intelligence applied to breast screening, at the last congress of the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM).

Artificial intelligence is also capable of classifying mammograms based on the probability of malignancy, allowing the radiologist to focus their actions on those with the highest probability of cancer. “Although more prospective studies are needed in real clinical settings, artificial intelligence will play a very prominent role in mammography in the short term,” says Dr. Elías. Studies show that the workload in screening programs could be reduced by up to 70% without reducing sensitivity, which would reduce delay.

oral health

In the field of dentistry and dental health, projects such as the one created by dental monitoring, which has developed pioneering dental software for remote monitoring. This tool works using a smartphone and the ScanBox Pro hardware, to help patients take high-quality intraoral photos.

“Users can send the scanned images of their mouth directly to the DentalMonitoring platform which can locate, calculate and evaluate 137 different intraoral observations, monitoring everything from aligner tracking to bracket removal, new tooth eruption and even create realistic simulations. This analysis is possible thanks to the fact that we have a very complete image database, which allows us to accurately detect any anomaly and design a higher quality treatment”, comments Elvira Antolín, a specialist in Dentistry, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics.





The use of this software is a complement for professionals that can be used regardless of the device or brand used in the treatment. “With this tool we can analyze each image pixel by pixel, being able to personalize the treatment of patients to the maximum and making a very precise follow-up. This results in greater adherence and even anticipation of possible problems that may develop throughout the treatment, since the system alerts the professional when any problem is detected”, says the dentist.